Education

Florida Puts Education Back Into Public Education

Editor’s Note - Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has taken concrete steps to rid Florida’s public schools of the colossal mistake we call Common Core. His appointment of Richard Corcoran in 2018 as the state’s Education Commissioner has already produced good fruit, as can be seen by Corcoran’s recently released “Back-to-School Reading List” for students in grades K-12. Donna Garner with EducationViews.org shares this important resource that can be utilized by teachers and parents alike. Pat Daugherty, Ed.D.

Florida’s Super Reading List — Gutting Common Core From Its Schools

I commend Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis for making great strides toward gutting Common Core from its public schools. Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran (appointed by Gov. DeSantis in Dec. 2018) has released a Back-to-School Reading List for Grades K – 12.

Please notice how many authentic classics are on this list. The great books that have stood the test of time will help students to build good character traits and establish firm moral values.

I encourage all teachers throughout the country to utilize this list with their students who will learn to love reading as they become engrossed with the well-developed plots, characters, and settings that will stick in their memories for a lifetime.

Because the classics are so well written, students are able to identify and relate to the characters no matter in what era they lived because philosophical decisions and the complex nature of mankind do not change.

The classics will help students to learn how to confront the ethical dilemmas in life by engaging their minds to lift students to a higher level of behavior. The classics teach students about good and evil and the never-to-be-forgotten consequences of both.

----------------------

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. is an Education Policy Commentator for EducationViews.org. President Ronald Reagan appointed her to serve on the National Commission on Migrant Education in the late 1980s, a position to which she was re-appointed by President George H.W. Bush. She was actively involved in the development of Texas’ public school curriculum standards, and she served as the lead writer for what became the widely-used English Success Standards. In 2013 Donna was named an Upton Sinclair Award Winner in Education. She is now a researcher and frequent writer on political, social, and education issues.