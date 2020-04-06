Education

Bob Jones University Adopts Credit/No Credit Policy for Spring 2020 Semester

Bob Jones University Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Gary Weier announced today the adoption of a credit/no credit policy for resident students as a grade option for undergraduate courses. This option would only be available for the Spring 2020 semester.

“As we work to support our students, our focus is their long-term success in light of the current realities in which we are all living. Many aspects of life for students and faculty alike are disrupted under the current coronavirus crisis,” said Weier. “We are praying for our students—for their health and safety as well as their studies and financial needs—and desire to support them in practical ways such as this credit/no credit option.”

According to the policy adopted by the BJU Academic Council, resident undergraduate students could select up to two individual courses to change from a letter grade to a credit (Cr) grade. Students would need to earn a passing grade of C- or better to receive course credit and a credit (Cr) grade. Capstone courses would be excluded, and academic deans may exclude courses in professional licensure programs from this option.

Students should consult with their academic advisor prior to choosing this option. Those who have South Carolina merit-based scholarships or similar scholarships should consult with the Financial Aid Office as this option could endanger current or future scholarship funds from South Carolina or other providers.

Information regarding these changes was announced to University students via a livestream chapel and Canvas earlier today.