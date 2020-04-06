Education

Popular Homeschool Consultant Launches 'The Heroic Homeschooler' 6-Episode Masterclass for Parents

SAN DIEGO -- "I don't want my kids to fall behind, but I don't know how to do homeschooling!" This has been the cry of thousands of parents and caregivers in the wake of COVID-19 school closures. "The Heroic Homeschooler," a new interactive, online masterclass and mentorship program from homeschool consultant, teacher, radio personality and author, Erin Weidemann, will help equip parents who have been thrown into the deep-end. "The Heroic Homeschooler" is a six-episode video series and personal toolkit to teach parents how to do school at home with confidence.

"I can't tell you how many times I've heard statements like this one over the past few weeks: I'm not a trained teacher. I'm being pulled in a thousand different directions all at once. I flat out don't have time to do this. Parents are desperate to meet their children's needs," said Weidemann. "I'm setting parents up with everything they need to not only survive, but to thrive during this time - I am going to coach them through the entire process."

Many parents have no idea what, when, or how to develop school rhythms and routines at home, and how to serve multiple children at one time. But, according to Weidemann, it is possible to motivate children during this time, instead of fighting with them at every turn.

"The Heroic Homeschooler" includes:

* 6 Masterclass Videos

* Access to a private online community

* Interactive coaching from Erin Weidemann and her team

* Multiple bonus videos addressing topics like, "How the Heck Do I Choose Curriculum?" and "Homeschooling for Significance, Not Success"

* Bonus Blueprint PDF: The Heroic Homeschooler's Guide to Kingdom Leadership

"I want parents to know they can do this, and with 'The Heroic Homeschooler,' we will do it together," said Weidemann.

Erin Weidemann is the founder of Truth Becomes Her, a brand that equips moms and women with resources to help them step into their unique leadership roles. A sought-after homeschool consultant, certified teacher, coach, and nationally-recognized speaker, Erin's personal mission is to shift the conversation around feminine values from being beauty-driven, to a focus on inherent worth. An on-air personality for Air1 Radio, Erin delivers "59 Seconds of Hope" daily as well as hosts the Heroes For Her Podcast where she interviews positive female role models who are living out their passions in-line with their personal values. She is the author of eight books, including the best-selling Bible Belles series, The Adventures of Rooney Cruz which has sold hundreds of thousands of copies worldwide. Erin is a five-time cancer survivor, and lives and homeschools in San Diego, CA with her husband, Brent, and their daughter, Rooney.