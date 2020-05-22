Education

NGU Partnering with Legacy Early College to Equip Transformational Leaders

North Greenville University and Legacy Early College announce an expanded dual credit partnership.

North Greenville University (NGU) and Legacy Early College (LEC) announces an expanded partnership, whereby dual credit courses will be available to LEC students at NGU’s Tigerville campus as well as at LEC’s Greenville campus. These courses will be taught by NGU faculty as well as by LEC faculty qualified to teach as an adjunct professor.

In addition to earning college credit, dual credit courses offer students a smoother transition between high school and college, first-hand exposure to college-level work while still in high school, a chance to complete their bachelor’s degree faster, and an affordable opportunity to begin their freshman year of college with college credits while also earning credits toward high school graduation.

“Legacy Early College is a part of an audacious, holistic venture that focuses on some of our area’s most underserved urban students. Its mission fits incredibly well with NGU’s, combining educational excellence with principled, philosophical goals that underscore the worth of each and every student,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “We are so excited to partner with Legacy and to help cultivate a shining light of hope in the historic West End of Greenville.”

Dual credit will be transcripted by NGU as full college credit, transferable to other colleges and universities according to their institutional policies for accepting such credit. For Fall 2020, NGU will provide courses in English Composition and Rhetoric, General Psychology, and College Algebra. For Spring 2021, NGU will offer classes in English Composition and Rhetoric, General Psychology, Spanish l, and Oral Communication.

“To continue our mission of getting every one of our scholars to and through college, Legacy Early College is grateful to partner with North Greenville University,” said Founder and Board Chair of Legacy Early College William Brown.

According to the agreement, NGU, consistent with requirements for regional accreditation, will be solely responsible for the institutional and academic oversight of all courses offered through the NGU College High School Dual Credit Program. This program gives exceptional high school juniors and seniors who have the ability, motivation, and maturity the benefit of beginning their college education before high school graduation. Students desiring to enroll in the NGU dual credit program must do so through the Dean of Early College Witney Harris at Legacy Early College.

All students admitted to the program must meet admissions criteria, including a student in good standing in grades 11 or 12, a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, approval from parents/legal guardian and Legacy Early College, and complete official NGU dual credit form. LEC students should speak with Ms. Harris to begin the process.

“Legacy Early College is making a significant difference in their community. Their vision for educational opportunity is very similar to our own vision at NGU, so enhancing our existing dual enrollment partnership makes perfect sense,” said NGU Provost and Dean of the University Faculty Dr. Nathan A. Finn. “This partnership is great for both institutions and great for our community.”

For information about NGU’s High School Dual Credit Program, contact NGU’s Office of Admissions at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 864-977-7001.