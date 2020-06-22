Education

NGU Adds Communication Expert as School of Communication Associate Dean

Dr. Randall E. King brings over 30 years of professional communication experience to the NGU School of Communication as associate dean and professor.

Dr. Randall E. King brings over 30 years of professional communication experience to the North Greenville University (NGU) School of Communication as associate dean and professor. In addition to teaching, King will oversee the School of Communication in matters including budget, curriculum development, faculty development, course scheduling, program review, and faculty hiring.

King began his professional career in 1984 at WPDE-TV (ABC Affiliate) in the Florence, Myrtle Beach market as a reporter, anchor, and producer. In 1987, he was hired by WYFF-TV (NBC Affiliate) in Greenville as a news producer. He then transitioned to media ministry as a staff director with Travis Avenue Baptist in Fort Worth, TX, and then First Baptist Church in Dallas, TX, as a marketing and media ministry consultant.

He began his 30-year tenure in higher education at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, MA, as an instructor of communication. While working on his doctorate, he was a graduate research assistant and adjunct instructor at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. In 1997, he became the chair and faculty member of the Department of Communication & Theatre at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, CA.

Before NGU, King served from 2005-2019 at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, IN, where he was the Communication and Theatre division chair, the university’s WIWU-TV station director, and as a professor of communication.

“Dr. King brings a wealth of valuable experience to North Greenville. His tenures at sister institutions Indiana Wesleyan and Point Loma Nazarene made him the perfect mission fit. He has both a broadcast and a pedagogical pedigree that make his hiring a home run for NGU,” said Dean of the College of Communication and Fine Arts Dr. Web Drake. “With his leadership, the School of Communication will continue to prepare students for the constantly-shifting landscape of communication in the 21st century. I look forward to working with him as we cultivate graduates who are equipped to serve as culture-creators for Christ across a broad spectrum of contexts.”

King earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Olivet Nazarene University, a master’s degree in communication from Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Ph.D. in communication from the University of Tennessee.

To learn more about NGU’s School of Communication and the benefits of studying under industry experts like King, visit NGU.edu/college-of-communication-and-fine-arts.