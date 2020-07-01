Education

Eigner Named NGU's Director of Safety and Security

Tigerville, SC – North Greenville University (NGU) has named longtime law enforcement leader Tony Eigner as its new Director of Safety and Security effective July 20. Eigner will manage NGU's Department of Safety and Security.

"We are so excited to welcome Mr. Eigner to campus as our next director. Not only does he bring impeccable credentials, but his alignment with our mission is robust and compelling," said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. "We are grateful for his willingness to help us elevate this important part of our campus community and lead us in new ways."

Eigner comes to NGU after serving with the Newberry County Sheriff's Office for over 20 years, since 2000; he is a native of Newberry. He has held positions of deputy sheriff, civil process officer, sergeant-investigator in the Investigations Division, lieutenant- investigator in the Support Services Division, and most recently as an inspector-administrative officer.

His administrative responsibilities included assisting executive-level officers in planning, organizing, and implementing agency and county-wide programs and functions, public relations assignments, supervising administrative support staff, and serve as team leader on special projects.

NGU's Safety and Security Director Applicant Review Committee unanimously recommended Eigner from a pool of over 30 candidates. The review committee consisted of Campus Security Officer Jenna Willson, Director of Career Planning Stuart Floyd, Director of Athletic Operations Zach Epting, and Senior Associate Vice President for Tigerville Operations Billy Watson.

"Choosing a new director for safety and security was a challenging process due to the quality of the candidates we interviewed. Any of our top candidates would make an outstanding director. Tony stood out to the committee because of his experience, ability to build relationships with people, and his talents that will allow him to relate to a wide variety of our students," said Watson. "He is not only very experienced in the law enforcement field, but also the worship leader at his church and very active in the community. We believe our NGU community will be drawn to his personality, and we look forward to welcoming Tony and his family into our NGU Family."

Watson says the university has plans to restructure the Safety and Security Department in a way that serves the NGU community by intentionally building relationships, protecting the campus, and providing a safe environment for our students, faculty, and staff.

"We shared our vision with each candidate, and each agreed that the new structure would help the department positively reach our students," Watson said.

Eigner is a 1991 graduate of the Joint Degree program with Stillman College & the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with a bachelor's degree in History, where he was also certified in Social Gerontology. He is currently working on completing his Master of Public Administration from Strayer University's Columbia campus.

His over 26-year law enforcement career began in 1994 as a patrolman with the Newberry Police Department. He culminated in 1995 as a crime scene investigator and latent print examiner with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). He then served the City of Newberry Police Department as an investigator until 1999 when he became a patrolman with the Prosperity Police Department before joining the Newberry County Sheriff's Office in 2000.

"Being named the new Director of Safety and Security at North Greenville University is absolutely an honor and a privilege. I am excited about this opportunity and advancing toward the next phase of my life and career," said Eigner.

Although Tony is not a NGU alumnus, he has family ties with the institution. His sister, Iris Eigner McNeil ('03), and her husband Wilbur McNeil, Jr. ('05), are alumni and former student-athletes. Iris played basketball and volleyball, and Wilbur was a member of the football team. Iris earned her MBA, a master's degree in accounting, and is employed as an internal audit manager with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDOC). Wilbur is the director of parks and facilities with the Newberry County Recreation Department.

In addition to his law enforcement experience, Eigner is also a talented musician and the worship leader for his church, New Vision Ministries in Newberry. Besides serving as the worship leader, he is also a deacon and minister of music. He and his wife Audrey are the proud parents of three children: Ivory (28), Zion (12), and Jamari (7).

Eigner says, "Important traits of a good leader include vision, courage, integrity, humility, strategic planning, focus, and cooperation. Although I am far from perfect, I pray that God prepares me and continues to cover me in fulfilling his call and anointing on my life."

NGU's Department of Safety and Security works to promote a comfortable and secure environment conducive to spiritual growth, academic achievement, and social development with a Christ-like spirit. The department seeks to ensure that students, faculty, staff, and visitors find their time at NGU to be rewarding, enjoyable, and safe.