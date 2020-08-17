Education

How Can Parents Be in Charge of Education?

The term “school choice” can invoke a variety of responses across the board. Though the issue is often divided along party lines, the reality is that it is a complex, multi-faceted issue that looks different in every state. In this week’s episode, hosts Kirsten Hasler and Tabitha Walter break the issue down as they interview Inez Stepman, a senior policy analyst at the Independent Women’s Forum, whose research focuses on educational freedom, school choice, and the cultural impact of empowering parents.

We discuss federal intervention in our public schools, school choice, and potential changes in our nation’s schooling due to COVID-19. You don’t want to miss this information-packed episode!

You can listen to the episode on our website, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. Please also consider leaving a rating and review. To further Engage, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

<iframe width="100%" height="250" src="/https://www.youtube.com/embed/sxEOVIhME-Q" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>