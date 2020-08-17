Education

Bob Jones University Kicks Off 94th Academic Year

Bob Jones University kicks off its 94th academic year Sunday, Aug. 16, during the annual opening exercises 7 p.m. in the Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium.

Largely focused on celebrating the incoming Class of 2024, the opening exercises include practical advice and encouragement from the president, faculty members and student leaders.

“We look forward to having our wonderful student body return for in-person classes. A variety of task forces have spent the summer preparing the campus and developing enhanced safety and cleaning protocols,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “While this year will present unique challenges, our faculty and staff have risen to the occasion. We are committed to providing a robust, safe and enjoyable student experience this fall.”

The freshman class is comprised of nearly 700 first-year students. New students hail from over six countries, two United States territories and 43 states. South Carolina, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia round out the top five home states. The majority of new international students are from China.

BJU is a regionally accredited, biblically faithful Christian liberal arts university focused on educating the whole person to reflect and serve Christ. BJU offers a unique blend of challenging and rewarding academic programs, discipleship, and character and leadership development. BJU is committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.

BJU provides over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, and business. BJU has over 3000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries.

###