Free Virtual Event Provides Answers for Parents Amidst School Disruptions

Homeschooling with Confidence Virtual Conference

August 25-27, 2020

Streamed LIVE from Founders Inn, Virginia Beach -- Free

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 24, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Even as school districts struggle to figure out reopening options in the next few weeks, parents are seeking custom programs to meet their child's educational needs. Homeschooling has been thrust into the spotlight as a recent poll indicates that more than 40% of parents are seriously considering homeschooling for the 2020-2021 school year.

On Tuesday, August 15, organizations from more than 29 states, together with 18 sponsors, have united to create a first-of-its-kind virtual event, gathering some of the top homeschooling speakers together on one stage. The goal: to put order and stability back into the lives of distressed and struggling parents.

Topics include addressing special needs, teaching multiple ages, working and homeschooling, navigating high school, and more.

More than 24 live-streamed sessions are FREE, with options for 20 additional on-demand sessions available for upgrade.

Main sessions run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Special morning and evening mini-sessions include struggling learners, high school, marriage, and leadership.

Registration is online at hwc2020.com

The Home Educators Association of Virginia equips and encourages more than 43,000 homeschoolers throughout the Commonwealth. HEAV--a statewide, member-supported non-profit association--has served Virginia homeschool families through information, legislation, and resources for more than 37 years.

