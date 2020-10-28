Education

BJU Named “Best Medium Delegation” at South Carolina Student Legislature

The Bob Jones University delegation to the South Carolina Student Legislature (SCSL) was named the “Best Medium Delegation” and had all 11 of the bills that they presented pass during the virtual fall session Friday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 17. The SCSL aims to educate South Carolina's students about the functions of democratic government and to provide a forum for student debate on public policy issues.

“It takes a special level of skill to present to an audience that is not physically present,” said Randy Page, BJU SCSL sponsor. “I was proud of our student’s ability to adapt to the virtual format and still deliver an excellent performance.”

The delegation was co-chaired by Judah Smith and Carson McQuaid, both of Greenville, and is comprised of Nathan Swaim of Lexington, North Carolina; Sarah Rumpf of Billerica, Massachusetts; Grant Bagwell of Marietta, Georgia; Aryn Akerberg of Milton, New Hampshire; Jonathan Du Fault of Descanso, California; Julie Viera of Manassas, Virginia; Reagan Musselman of Duncan; Carter Henderson of Taylors; and Ryan Parimi of Taylors.

Several members of the BJU delegation were honored by their peers with individual awards. Reagan Musselman, a junior premed major, was elected Lieutenant Governor. Nathan Swaim, a senior accounting major, was recognized as “Best Senator”; Swaim also chaired the Committee on Labor, Commerce, and Industry. Ryan Parimi, a junior English major, was recognized for having the “Best Legislation.” Parimi also chaired the Committee on Education. Sarah Rumpf, a senior communications major, chaired the Committee on Miscellaneous.

This year, several South Carolina colleges and universities participated in the fall session including BJU, Coastal Carolina University, Erskine College, Clemson University, Charleston Southern University, Presbyterian College and the University of South Carolina.