Going NGU Strong into the New Year

Tigerville, SC - North Greenville University (NGU) affirmed its plan to bring students back to campus for the Spring 2021 semester, based upon a recommendation from the COVID-19 Response Team to the Senior Leadership Council. While contingency plans will be in place in case it becomes necessary to modify the calendar, the University hopes to begin and end the semester as previously announced.

The in-class format will begin on January 4 for the PA Medicine program and on January 7 for traditional undergraduate students. Spring break remains scheduled for March 8-12, and classes will conclude on April 25, with most final exams held between April 26 - 28. The last day of classes for online and graduate programs is May 2 and May 14 for the PA Medicine program. The university will communicate any needed adjustments to the academic calendar directly with students.

Since the university’s August 10 opening, the number of positive cases has been relatively mild, recoveries have been timely, and there have been no hospitalizations. The on-campus isolation facilities are used minimally, and the Office of Campus Ministries and Student Engagement and Tigerville Operations team has cared for the students.

Research shows the spread of the virus to be split between off-campus and on-campus exposures. Exposures within the NGU community are primarily social: roommates, close personal friendships, extended indoor social interactions, and riding together in vehicles. To date we have no evidence of transmission in classrooms, dining facilities, or other public spaces.

NGU student Kaelie Ricker from Fountain Inn, and other students, say the fall semester has definitely been different than other semesters, “but it hasn’t really negated what North Greenville really stands for as far as being biblically faithful and building community that invests in the kingdom,” Ricker said. “So, the semester has continued like normal with the adjustment of COVID protocols.”

“Our COVID-19 Response Team continues to work tirelessly on the University’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “We are thankful for their service to this team and their commitment to our community.”

The protocols released by the University for fall remain as guidelines for the spring semester. “It remains our highest priority to provide as safe an environment as possible as we seek to fulfill our mission faithfully,” said President Fant.

“The entire NGU community is to be credited for the manner in which it has navigated the impact of COVID-19,” said Rich Grimm, NGU Executive Vice President and chair of the COVID-19 Response Team. “From day one, we have stressed our dependence upon everyone’s efforts.”

To that end, the entire community will continue to reinforce protocols. Face-coverings will continue to be required in all classrooms and strongly encouraged in spaces where physical distancing is not possible. Students, faculty, staff, contractors, and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear face-coverings while inside university buildings, except for dining halls or dorm rooms. In-depth cleaning strategies will resume. The school will continue to pursue detailed and swift contact tracing.

Undergraduate students will be able to move into on-campus residences on designated days in early January. Students will continue to leave and return to campus freely during the week, weekends, breaks, and holidays.

Spring 2021 Calendar

Jan. 4 - First day of Spring 1 classes for graduate and online

Jan. 4 - First day of Spring classes for PA Medicine

Jan. 5 & 6 - Move-in to on-campus housing for traditional undergraduates

Jan. 7 - First day for traditional undergraduate classes

Jan. 18 - MLK Holiday

Feb. 28 - End of Spring 1 classes for online and graduate classes

Mar. 8 – 12 - Spring Break

Mar. 8 - Spring 2 classes begin for online and graduate classes

Apr. 2 - Good Friday Holiday

Apr. 26 – 28 - Final Exams

Apr. 28 - End of Spring for traditional undergraduates

Apr. 30 - Commencement

May 2 - End of Spring 2 for online and graduate classes

May 14 - End of Spring for PA Medicine

“We have so many stress points on our nation, in our institutions, and our churches right now. We need the mind and wisdom of Christ as we navigate these things, but we also need the peace of Christ to help redeem these uncertain times,” Fant said.

There is still time to join the NGU Family for the spring semester. To apply, visit NGU.edu/admissions, or for information about NGU’s nationally recognized undergraduate, online, and graduate programs, visit NGU.edu/academics.