Education

Bob Jones University Announces Second Semester Plans

Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit announced in-person classes for second semester will begin Wednesday, January 13, 2021, and commencement for the Class of 2021 will be held May 7, 2021.

In lieu of spring break, students will receive five days of rest throughout the semester. In addition to the days of rest, the University will commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 18, and observe its annual Bible Conference Tuesday, February 16 through Friday, February 19.

“I’m thankful for a successful in-person first semester at BJU,” said Pettit. “I look forward to welcoming students back to campus in January 2021 for in-person classes and what I trust will be a more robust student experience as we continue to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 virus.”