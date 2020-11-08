Education

Wood Named as BJU Vice President

Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit announced today the appointment of Dr. Bob Wood Jr. as vice president for enrollment and marketing at BJU. Wood will assume this position immediately. Since 2015, Wood has served as chief enrollment officer at the University.

In this new role, Wood will lead undergraduate and graduate recruitment efforts to meet BJU’s enrollment objectives. He will oversee Admission, Financial Aid, Marketing and Events Management.

“Bobby is gifted in strategy development and planning and has been a tremendous help to us as we’ve streamlined University operations in recent years and established plans for moving forward,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “Over the past few years, his team has developed programs and events such as EduCamp, UDay and other key initiatives. I look forward to his expanded role on the executive leadership team.”

Dr. Wood holds a BS in Financial Management from BJU (1994), an MS in Biblical Counseling from BJU (1997) and a PhD in Educational Leadership – Higher Education Administration (2008) from Clemson University.

From 2002 – 2011, he served as chief operating officer of Northland International University in Dunbar, Wisconsin, for nine years; research assistant while completing a PhD at Clemson University, and camp director, business manager and board member of Hawaii Christian Camping Association in Hilo, Hawaii.

Before returning to BJU, Wood was Minister of Education at Harvest Ministries in Guam. In that position he oversaw strategic planning and activities of both Harvest Christian Academy and Harvest Baptist Bible College.

Currently, he is a board member at Christian Liberty Ministries, Christian Learning Center of Greenville and Woodlands Camp and Conference Center.

He is married to the former Robin Sisney and they have three children.