BJU to Webcast Opening Services

Jeremy Frazor, a Bob Jones University graduate, will preach the opening services of BJU’s spring 2021 semester. Services will be held Jan. 12-13 at 7 p.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium.

“I had the privilege of serving and traveling with Jeremy and his family for several years in itinerant ministry,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “I have seen firsthand how God uses him to proclaim the Gospel with grace and clarity. These services will help encourage the University family as we embark upon a new semester.”

In 1998, Frazor earned a BA in Bible and later earned an MA in pastoral studies in 2004.

After graduation, he and his wife, Misha, traveled with the Steve Pettit Evangelistic Team for five years before launching their own team, the Frazor Evangelistic Association, in 2007. The Frazors have five children and are based out of Calvary Baptist Church in Simpsonville where Jeremy serves on staff. During the summers, the Frazor team travels extensively ministering in local churches and Christian camps.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, only BJU students will attend the services in-person; however, all others may access the services via live webcast.