Local students graduate in NGU's 2020 December class

North Greenville University graduated the following local students on Friday, December fourth.
Baccalaureate degree students whose cumulative grade point average is at least 3.5 graduates cum laude; those with at least a 3.75 graduate magna cum laude; and those with at least a 3.9-grade point average graduate summa cum laude.
Campobello
Micah Keith Lanford - Bachelor of Arts – Spanish Education, magna cum laude
Cleveland
Coleman Hunter Rucci – Bachelor of Arts – Broadcast Media
Riley Harrison Rucci – Bachelor of Arts – Christian Studies
Greenville
Joshua Hillhouse Axmann – Bachelor of Science – Business Administration, magna cum laude
Devon McClain Barnett – Bachelor of Arts – Music Education
Jennifer Ann Bartlett – Doctor of Education K-12
Jacob Alexander Bonetti – Bachelor of Arts – Youth Ministry
Jarrod Cartee – Bachelor of Arts – Criminal Justice, summa cum laude
Marlee Fisher Case – Bachelor of Arts – Interdisciplinary Studies, cum laude
Rachel Anne Dobbins – Bachelor of Science – Biology
Joseph Noble Dudding – Master of Medical Science
Casey Gayle Eisenbert – Master of Medical Science
John Mark Haase – Bachelor of Arts – Interdisciplinary Studies, cum laude
Michael Melchisedec Hayes – Bachelor of Science – Marketing
Joshua William Heafield – Master of Business Administration
Emily Jean Hellesto – Master of Medical Science
Cameron Reed Lindler – Master of Medical Science
Michaela Breanna McCauley – Bachelor of Science – Applied Psychology
Anna Catherine Morris – Master of Medical Science
Calyssa Frances Mustin – Bachelor of Science – Business and Leadership, summa cum laude
Jennifer Rose Owens – Bachelor of Science – Psychology, magna cum laude
Justin McNeil Sprouse – Bachelor of Arts – Criminal Justice
Andrew Thomas Taylor – Bachelor of Science – Math Education, cum laude
Emily Ann Wetzel – Master of Medical Science
Tanner Lee Wilson – Master of Business Administration
Brittany Shaneka Wright – Bachelor of Science - Marketing
Greer
Ian Christopher Bailey – Bachelor of Science – Sport Management
Kylie Erin Berryhill – Bachelor of Science – Biology, magna cum laude
Jordan Russell Brown – Doctor of Education – Higher Education
Cameron DeAndre Byars – Bachelor of Science - Business Administration
Hayden James Dillard – Master of Business Administration
Logan William Ellis – Master of Medical Science
Diego Andres Estela – Master of Business Administration
Bradley Robert Holland – Master of Business Administration
Madison Ray Kelly – Bachelor of Science – Health Science
Jonathan Thomas Massie – Bachelor of Arts – Music
Adrian Hunter McGee – Bachelor of Arts – Criminal Justice and Legal Studies
Anna Katherine McManaway – Bachelor of Science - Business Administration
Charles Randall Moss II – Doctor of Education – Higher Education
Joshua Cole Myers – Bachelor of Science – Health Science
Nicholas Evan Roberson – Bachelor of Science – Sport Management
Gustavo Adolfo Romero – Bachelor of Science – Applied Psychology
Isabella Francesca Wilbur – Bachelor of Science – Spanish, cum laude
Lyman
Sebastian Nicholas Bennett - Bachelor of Science – Business Administration
Marietta
Nadine Adjana Shelnutt – Bachelor of Science – Outdoor Leadership
Seth Covington Mabbitt – Bachelor of Science – Outdoor Leadership, cum laude
Carleigh Raye McConnell – Bachelor of Arts – Interdisciplinary Studies, cum laude
Mauldin
Cristina M. Kotschate – Bachelor of Science – Business and Leadership, cum laude
Piedmont
Jordan Ashley Durham – Bachelor of Arts – International Business
Rachel Cash Hubbard – Bachelor of Arts – Political Science
Simpsonville
Andrew Maurice Dukes – Doctor of Education K-12
Emily Claire Gaskin-Gagne – Doctor of Education K-12
Savannah Lynn Goodnough – Bachelor of Science – Business Administration
Wayne Anthony Mason – Bachelor of Arts – Music Education, cum laude
Kaci Julia McLeod – Bachelor of Arts – Elementary Educational Studies
Abigail Elise Moore – Bachelor of Arts – Studio Arts
Taylors
Alexzander Buitrago – Bachelor of Science – Business Administration
Jacob Lawton Carter – Bachelor of Science – Biology, summa cum laude
Austin Kyle Cathey – Bachelor of Arts - Christian Studies
Joel Keith Cunningham – Bachelor of Science - Business and Leadership
Charissa Lynn Garcia – Bachelor of Arts – English, summa cum laude
Monica Ines Giraldo – Bachelor of Arts – Elementary Educational Studies, magna cum laude
Brian C. Holtzclaw – Master of Arts – Christian Ministry
Christopher Dean Inman – Master of Business Administration
Avery Hunter Jeffeaux – Bachelor of Arts – Music Education
Merrideth Lee Lawrence – Bachelor of Arts – General Studies
Jacob Evan McKown – Master of Business Administration
Kylie Aleah Blaze Pruitt – Bachelor of Science – Psychology
Francesca Marie Scott – Bachelor of Arts – Music Education, cum laude
Bailee Nicole Seppala – Bachelor of Science – Business Administration, cum laude
Tigerville
Mary Ann Green - Bachelor of Arts – Criminal Justice and Legal Studies
Travelers Rest
Marlee Ann Daniel – Bachelor of Arts – Theatre, cum laude
Brent Tyler DeGennaro – Bachelor of Science – Outdoor Leadership
Elizabeth Anne Duncan – Bachelor of Science – Marketing
Corey Daniel Bridges – Bachelor of Arts – Interdisciplinary Studies
Mary Leanna Waldrop – Bachelor of Science – Marketing, cum laude
Wellford
Carmen Olivia Cunningham – Master of Business Administration – Human Resources