Education

Local students graduate in NGU's 2020 December class

North Greenville University graduated the following local students on Friday, December fourth.

Baccalaureate degree students whose cumulative grade point average is at least 3.5 graduates cum laude; those with at least a 3.75 graduate magna cum laude; and those with at least a 3.9-grade point average graduate summa cum laude.

Campobello

Micah Keith Lanford - Bachelor of Arts – Spanish Education, magna cum laude

Cleveland

Coleman Hunter Rucci – Bachelor of Arts – Broadcast Media

Riley Harrison Rucci – Bachelor of Arts – Christian Studies

Greenville

Joshua Hillhouse Axmann – Bachelor of Science – Business Administration, magna cum laude

Devon McClain Barnett – Bachelor of Arts – Music Education

Jennifer Ann Bartlett – Doctor of Education K-12

Jacob Alexander Bonetti – Bachelor of Arts – Youth Ministry

Jarrod Cartee – Bachelor of Arts – Criminal Justice, summa cum laude

Marlee Fisher Case – Bachelor of Arts – Interdisciplinary Studies, cum laude

Rachel Anne Dobbins – Bachelor of Science – Biology

Joseph Noble Dudding – Master of Medical Science

Casey Gayle Eisenbert – Master of Medical Science

John Mark Haase – Bachelor of Arts – Interdisciplinary Studies, cum laude

Michael Melchisedec Hayes – Bachelor of Science – Marketing

Joshua William Heafield – Master of Business Administration

Emily Jean Hellesto – Master of Medical Science

Cameron Reed Lindler – Master of Medical Science

Michaela Breanna McCauley – Bachelor of Science – Applied Psychology

Anna Catherine Morris – Master of Medical Science

Calyssa Frances Mustin – Bachelor of Science – Business and Leadership, summa cum laude

Jennifer Rose Owens – Bachelor of Science – Psychology, magna cum laude

Justin McNeil Sprouse – Bachelor of Arts – Criminal Justice

Andrew Thomas Taylor – Bachelor of Science – Math Education, cum laude

Emily Ann Wetzel – Master of Medical Science

Tanner Lee Wilson – Master of Business Administration

Brittany Shaneka Wright – Bachelor of Science - Marketing

Greer

Ian Christopher Bailey – Bachelor of Science – Sport Management

Kylie Erin Berryhill – Bachelor of Science – Biology, magna cum laude

Jordan Russell Brown – Doctor of Education – Higher Education

Cameron DeAndre Byars – Bachelor of Science - Business Administration

Hayden James Dillard – Master of Business Administration

Logan William Ellis – Master of Medical Science

Diego Andres Estela – Master of Business Administration

Bradley Robert Holland – Master of Business Administration

Madison Ray Kelly – Bachelor of Science – Health Science

Jonathan Thomas Massie – Bachelor of Arts – Music

Adrian Hunter McGee – Bachelor of Arts – Criminal Justice and Legal Studies

Anna Katherine McManaway – Bachelor of Science - Business Administration

Charles Randall Moss II – Doctor of Education – Higher Education

Joshua Cole Myers – Bachelor of Science – Health Science

Nicholas Evan Roberson – Bachelor of Science – Sport Management

Gustavo Adolfo Romero – Bachelor of Science – Applied Psychology

Isabella Francesca Wilbur – Bachelor of Science – Spanish, cum laude

Lyman

Sebastian Nicholas Bennett - Bachelor of Science – Business Administration

Marietta

Nadine Adjana Shelnutt – Bachelor of Science – Outdoor Leadership

Seth Covington Mabbitt – Bachelor of Science – Outdoor Leadership, cum laude

Carleigh Raye McConnell – Bachelor of Arts – Interdisciplinary Studies, cum laude

Mauldin

Cristina M. Kotschate – Bachelor of Science – Business and Leadership, cum laude

Piedmont

Jordan Ashley Durham – Bachelor of Arts – International Business

Rachel Cash Hubbard – Bachelor of Arts – Political Science

Simpsonville

Andrew Maurice Dukes – Doctor of Education K-12

Emily Claire Gaskin-Gagne – Doctor of Education K-12

Savannah Lynn Goodnough – Bachelor of Science – Business Administration

Wayne Anthony Mason – Bachelor of Arts – Music Education, cum laude

Kaci Julia McLeod – Bachelor of Arts – Elementary Educational Studies

Abigail Elise Moore – Bachelor of Arts – Studio Arts

Taylors

Alexzander Buitrago – Bachelor of Science – Business Administration

Jacob Lawton Carter – Bachelor of Science – Biology, summa cum laude

Austin Kyle Cathey – Bachelor of Arts - Christian Studies

Joel Keith Cunningham – Bachelor of Science - Business and Leadership

Charissa Lynn Garcia – Bachelor of Arts – English, summa cum laude

Monica Ines Giraldo – Bachelor of Arts – Elementary Educational Studies, magna cum laude

Brian C. Holtzclaw – Master of Arts – Christian Ministry

Christopher Dean Inman – Master of Business Administration

Avery Hunter Jeffeaux – Bachelor of Arts – Music Education

Merrideth Lee Lawrence – Bachelor of Arts – General Studies

Jacob Evan McKown – Master of Business Administration

Kylie Aleah Blaze Pruitt – Bachelor of Science – Psychology

Francesca Marie Scott – Bachelor of Arts – Music Education, cum laude

Bailee Nicole Seppala – Bachelor of Science – Business Administration, cum laude

Tigerville

Mary Ann Green - Bachelor of Arts – Criminal Justice and Legal Studies

Travelers Rest

Marlee Ann Daniel – Bachelor of Arts – Theatre, cum laude

Brent Tyler DeGennaro – Bachelor of Science – Outdoor Leadership

Elizabeth Anne Duncan – Bachelor of Science – Marketing

Corey Daniel Bridges – Bachelor of Arts – Interdisciplinary Studies

Mary Leanna Waldrop – Bachelor of Science – Marketing, cum laude

Wellford

Carmen Olivia Cunningham – Master of Business Administration – Human Resources