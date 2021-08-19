Education

Bob Jones University Residence Hall Move-In

Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit, along with faculty, staff, and student leaders, will be assisting students arriving for registration and residence hall move-in on Saturday, Aug. 21.

On Saturday, President Pettit will assist students as they move into Mary Gaston residence hall. The president will be available for those members of the media wishing to photograph the move-in from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

The Mary Gaston residence hall may be accessed from the Pleasantburg Drive entrance (closest to the overhead walking bridge) or through the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance.

From the Pleasantburg Drive entrance, Mary Gaston will be on your right immediately as you turn on to campus.

From the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance, go straight as you come on campus. You will come to a stop at the Davis Field House. Turn left. Go through one stop sign and Mary Gaston will be on your left.

Media parking will be available across from the main entrance of Mary Gaston residence hall.

Please direct any questions to Randy Page, Chief of Staff, at 864.241.1655 (office) or 803.466.0789 (cell).