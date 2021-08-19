Education

Bob Jones University Starts 95th Academic Year

Bob Jones University kicks off its 95th academic year Monday, Aug. 23, during the annual opening exercises at 7 p.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium. The event will be webcast. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the University’s moving to Greenville from Cleveland, Tennessee.

Largely focused on celebrating the incoming Class of 2025, the opening exercises include practical advice and encouragement from the president, faculty members and student leaders.

“God graciously allowed us to navigate the various COVID-19 protocols and complete last year successfully in-person,” says BJU President Steve Pettit. “We look forward to our student body’s return and plan to offer a robust college experience including activities commemorating milestones in the University’s history.”

The freshman class is comprised of nearly 720 first-year students. New students hail from over 20 countries, 45 states and 3 United States territories. South Carolina, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Georgia round out the top five home states. The majority of new international students are from China.

BJU is a regionally accredited, biblically faithful Christian liberal arts university focused on inspiring a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading. BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in residence and online in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, and business.

We focus on providing students a transformational experience centered on biblical thinking, engaged learning and life mentoring.

BJU has over 3000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.