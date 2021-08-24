Education

BJU Announces 2021-2022 Concert, Opera and Drama Series

Bob Jones University recently announced its 2021-2022 Concert, Opera and Drama Series schedule. The series will once again bring world-renowned artists to Greenville. All performances are open to the public.

The 2021-2022 BJU Concert, Opera and Drama Series includes:

Symphonic Hollywood: The Music of Lee Holdridge – October 7, 2021; 7:30 p.m.

(Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium)

GRAMMY award-winning conductor Richard Kaufman returns for the annual BJU Homecoming Concert to conduct the University Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in a wide-ranging program of music from the pen of Hollywood composer Lee Holdridge, including the world premiere of Fantasy Chorale: A Journey of Joy and Hope, commissioned especially for this performance.

Midsummer Night’s Dream by Shakespeare – November 16-18, 2021; 7:30 p.m.

(Rodeheaver Auditorium)

Join us for an all-new production of one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. A confused pair of young lovers, an amateur acting troupe and some feuding fairies cross paths in an enchanted forest. Chaos and hilarity ensues for “the course of true love never did run smooth.”

Symphonic Wind Band, Carols and Classics – December 2-3; 7:30 p.m.

(Rodeheaver Auditorium)

Begin your Christmas season with Carols and Classics featuring the BJU Symphonic Wind Band with the Concert Choir and University Singers. You’ll be thrilled as you celebrate Christ’s incarnation with this program of old and new favorites which includes the premiere of a new work by composition faculty member Dr. Seth Custer.

The Jason Max Ferdinand Singers “Experience!” – January 27, 2022; 7:30 p.m.

(Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium)

Renowned conductor, Jason Max Ferdinand, presents his ensemble of exceptional talents. Works by oft underrepresented composers and the group’s Arranger-In-Residence, Cedric Dent, 25-year member of the GRAMMY winning vocal group, TAKE 6, and Composer-In-Residence, Ken Burton, choirmaster for the Oscar and GRAMMY winning Marvel film, Black Panther, will be illuminated under Ferdinand’s masterful baton.

Samson et Dalila by Camille Saint-Saens/Libretto by Ferdinand Lemaire; March 8, 10, 12, 2022; 7:30 p.m.

(Rodeheaver Auditorium)

The University Opera Association mounts Camille Saint-Saëns’ dramatic and beautiful opera, which portrays the biblical story of Samson as he turns his eyes from the God of the Hebrews to the worldly pleasures of the oppressive Philistines and the deceptive ploys of the temptress Dalila.

Living Gallery: Through the Darkest Day – April 14 at 7:30p.m., April 15 at 4 & 7:30 p.m., April 16 at 2, 4 & 7:30 p.m.

(Rodeheaver Auditorium)

A boldly unique, dramatic presentation of sacred masterworks of art depicting Christ’s ministry and passion. See these great paintings “come alive” in life-size re-creations on the Rodeheaver stage as choirs, instrumentalists and costumed actors recreate scenes from our Lord’s ministry on earth.

Season subscriptions are now available and include Living Gallery. Individual tickets also may be purchased at the Programs & Productions Box Office for $18.90 for adults and $16.85 for children (6–12). Call (864) 770-1372 Monday through Friday for information.