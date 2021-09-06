Education

TN Elementary School Removes 'Under God' in the Pledge of Allegiance

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- A Tennessee elementary school rewrites the pledge removing "one nation under God" in the morning announcements.

"We have been sounding the alert that red states are under attack from the progressive left, trying to erase God and rewrite history and every day we are seeing it in the classroom," said Karen England, Executive Director of Capitol Resource Institute, TN Chapter.

At Minglewood Elementary in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, one teacher changed the line in the Pledge of Allegiance from "one nation under God" to "one nation undivided." This is a district with many military families serving Fort Campbell, KY.

This same school district makes it impossible for concerned parents to bring this to the school board's attention at board meetings by refusing public comments at board meetings. According to district policy, members of the public are only allowed to comment on agenda items and only after the district approves their comments. For several months the district has denied the parents requests to speak.

How can the public hold their school district accountable if the public does not have a voice in the public-school board meetings?

Across the nation, parents have utilized their ability to make a public comment to expose what is actually happening in the classroom. It's unheard of, that a school district refuses any public comments at their meetings.

With the infiltration of CRT in Tennessee public schools, despite state law prohibiting it, parents need to sound the alarm. School boards should be reminded that parents have the final say in what their child is taught. Parents do not co-parent with any government or school board.

The school boards in red states are becoming bolder by the week. They believe they can sneak CRT and leftist indoctrination in without parents ever finding out. It's time this district starts listening to the parents and community, and taxpayers and remember they are there to serve the public.