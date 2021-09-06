Education

BJU Seminary Partners with Steve Noble Show for "Theology Thursday"

BJU Seminary, Bob Jones University (BJU) School of Religion and Steve Noble, host of the nationally syndicated Steve Noble Show, announced today they will partner to present Theology Thursday with BJU Seminary beginning with the September 2 broadcast at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

Each Thursday, the program will be devoted to conversations with members of the faculty and leadership of the Seminary and the School of Religion to deliver next-level scholarship and teaching in a relatable way to help everyday Christians.

The premiere episode of Theology Thursday with BJU Seminary will feature Steve Pettit, president of BJU Seminary.

Pettit stated, “BJU Seminary’s and School of Religion’s partnership with the Steve Noble Show brings together champions of proclaiming God’s invincible and unchanging Word clearly and fearlessly. Together, Steve and our outstanding professors will serve the church by applying next-level Bible insights to help pastors and everyday Christians alike to deal with the confusion, dislocation and isolation that culture is generating and realize the resulting Gospel opportunity.”

Noble said, “No educational institution in America is more committed than BJU Seminary and Bob Jones University to the mission and vision of the Steve Noble Show – to equip Christians to engage the culture with the understanding that while politics is important, the Gospel is preeminent. Like all our programming, Theology Thursday will be a deep, no-holds-barred, and purely and unapologetically biblical dive into the real-life issues the church is grappling with today, through the eyes of experts with the proven knowledge and capability to bring Scriptural principles to life in a fallen 21st-century world.”

In addition to Dr. Pettit, faculty expected to make regular appearances on Theology Thursday include:

Dr. Alan Benson, Bob Jones University executive vice president for student development and ministry advancement who oversees the Seminary

Dr. Gary Weier, Bob Jones University provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, and chief academic officer

Dr. Kevin Oberlin, Dean of the BJU School of Religion and leading missions thinker with prior service in 25 countries

Dr. Ken Casillas, global expert in interpretation and application of the Old Testament and editor of the Journal of Biblical Theology & Worldview

Dr. Greg Stiekes, national thought leader in worship, pastoral theology and ministry and practicing pastor

Dr. Layton Talbert, Associate Editor of Frontline Magazine and a two-decade contributor to its bi-monthly “At a Glance” column on high-profile issues in biblical theology

Dr. Bruce Meyer, biblical counseling innovator and presenter of the Upstream Seminar on sexual purity

Brian Trainer, professor of School of Religion and practicing pastor

Dr. Mark Vowels, director of BJU Center for Global Opportunities.

Dr. Benson added, “We hope that members of our extensive community nationwide will tune in online and also contact their local Christian radio stations and encourage them to carry The Steve Noble Show and our life-changing shared message of advancing what we see as the greatest Gospel opportunity since the Reformation.”

About BJU Seminary

BJU Seminary is a conservative graduate school of theology and ministry in Greenville, South Carolina. Part of Bob Jones University, BJU Seminary features a world-class faculty of 25 full-time and adjunct professors recognized as specialists in fields ranging across theology, ministry, apologetics, counseling and missions — fulfilling a commitment to equip leaders to effectively proclaim the Word, serve the church and advance the Gospel.

The Seminary is pursuing a 500 x 5 x 5 Strategic Vision of putting 500 pastors on the path to the pulpit in the next 5 years — and every 5 years after that — through a 5P Plan of innovation and investment in the areas of program, partnerships, people, plant and profile.

BJU Seminary offers full-time, flexible graduate programs and certificates and badges in areas including biblical counseling, theological studies, expository preaching, ministry studies, intercultural studies, biblical language and literature, Bible teaching, chaplaincy and master of divinity.

About Bob Jones University

BJU is a regionally accredited, biblically faithful Christian liberal arts university focused on inspiring a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading. BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in residence and online in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science and business.

The University focuses on providing students a transformational experience centered on biblical thinking, engaged learning and life mentoring. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.

About The Steve Noble Show

The Steve Noble Show is a syndicated Christian talk radio show heard daily on 33 stations nationwide, as well as via podcast and on Facebook and YouTube Live (until they cancel him). On Steve’s show there are “No Sacred Cows” — meaning, there is no issue that Steve is unwilling to address head-on with a robust Christian worldview. The TRUTH of God’s Word along with the GRACE that flows out of the Gospel makes for engaging and compelling Christian radio for the Believer and unbeliever alike. And while Steve talks about the political realm regularly, he knows that The Gospel is pre-eminent and the only true Hope for America…and Americans.