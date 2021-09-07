Education

Bob Jones University 9/11 Flag Display - Tuesday, Sept. 7, 4-5 p.m.

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, Bob Jones University students will set up a memorial display near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance to campus. Each flag will represent one of the 2,977 victims—from 115 countries—who perished in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

The students will begin assembling the display Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. and it will remain in place through the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 14.

In addition, two beacon lights will represent the World Trade Center towers and in front of the beacons, a Wall of Remembrance will display the names of those who perished that day.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 10, and Monday, Sept. 13, through Tuesday, Sept. 14, the public is invited to view a piece of steel girder from the North Tower of the World Trade Center in the lobby of the Welcome Center, located near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance to the campus. The BJU Army and Air Force ROTC students will also assemble a display inside the Welcome Center honoring the 13 servicemembers who were killed in the bombings at the Kabul Airport on Aug. 26, 2021. The lobby is open each weekday from 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Please direct any questions to Randy Page, Chief of Staff, at 864.241.1655 (office) or 803.466.0789 (cell).