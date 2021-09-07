Education

NGU to host Global Impact Conference Sept. 13-15

Mike Taylor to be featured speaker for NGU's annual Global Impact Conference Sept. 13-15.

On Sept. 13-15, North Greenville University (NGU) will hold its annual Global Impact Conference (GIC). This conference gives students the opportunity to learn about the work of Southern Baptist missionaries and other partnering mission agencies around the world.

"We are praying that this year's Global Impact Conference will have a profound effect on our campus and in the lives of our students, faculty, and staff," said Director, Institute for Global Leadership Dr. Allen McWhite. "God uses this week every year to expose us to the great and pressing spiritual needs around the world, show us ways that we can be part of taking the gospel of Jesus Christ to the nations and, ultimately, call out more laborers from this university into His harvest fields around the world."

The conference begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, with the opening chapel service in Turner Chapel. Students, faculty, and staff will hear from IMB missionaries about their experiences as the missionaries visit classrooms around campus. In the afternoons, an event featuring an international coffee bar will be offered to students to visit with several service organizations such as E3, Global Outreach Mission, International Mission Board, to name a few. Another chapel service will take place at 7 p.m. The Global Village will also be opened following chapel for students to gather, enjoy some ice cream, and allow missionaries to share the ministry opportunities available to college students.

Mike Taylor will be the keynote speaker for this year's Conference. Taylor serves as the vice president of mobilization for Greater Europe Mission and executive director of UK-USA Ministries. Mike and his wife Kookie have served in Stockton-on-Tees in the United Kingdom since 2011. They returned from England in March 2020 due to COVID, and they have continued to lead out in mobilization from Northwest Arkansas.

"We are praying for the doors of Europe to open again and are eager to get back across the pond to continue making disciples in the UK and Europe," said Taylor.

Before living and serving in England, Mike was a youth pastor in the United States for 30 years. He has a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Arkansas and holds a Master of Arts in Religion from Liberty University. His passion is to see God raise a new generation of missionaries and see Europe reached with the Gospel.

Mike hosts a weekly Live Instagram on @gemissionusa every Sunday afternoon. Join him there to hear more about how you can engage in missions across Europe. More information about UK-USA Ministries, Greater Europe Mission, and the Ten2Project can be found at www.uk-usaministries.com; www.ten2project.org; www.gemission.org. Mike and Kookie have been married for 37 years and have four children and a son-in-law.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Global Village will be open in the dining hall from 8 a.m. to noon, and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Directly after the chapel service at 7 p.m., the Go2 Information Session will take place to give students information about spending the first two years after graduation to live on mission as part of a church planting team either in North America or around the world.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, students can have breakfast with the missionaries in the dining hall from 7 a.m. until 7:50 a.m. This provides the opportunity for students to have a more personal, one-on-one conversation with the missionaries. The final chapel service will occur at 10 a.m., and the Conference will conclude at 2 p.m.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Mike Taylor as the keynote speaker at NGU's Global Impact Conference this year. Mike's passion is to see God raise up a new generation of missionaries and to see Europe reached with the Gospel," said Assistant Director, Institute for Global Leadership Erin Campbell. "Students will have the opportunity to hear from him multiple times during the GIC as Mike will be speaking in all four chapel services that week as well as sharing in various classroom settings."

This Conference is open to the NGU family and the local community. For more information, contact Erin Campbell at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

