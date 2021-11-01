Education

NGU Cline School of Music to Present ‘Lest We Forget’ Concert

The North Greenville University (NGU) Community Orchestra and Concert Choir will present “Lest We Forget,” a concert commemorating the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the 20th anniversary of September 11 on Friday, Nov. 12, in Turner Chapel. Also making an appearance will be the ROTC Paladin Battalion Cadets from NGU and Furman University.

“This concert is dedicated to those who gave so that we may live in the freedom that we enjoy. It is designed to reflect on the sacrifices made on our behalf by men and women in uniform and to bring to our community a better understanding and appreciation of what our forefathers did in WWII and what our contemporaries did during the War on Terror,” said NGU String Program Coordinator, Director of Orchestras, and concert organizer Dr. Michael A. Weaver. “A quote coming out of WWII sums it up. ‘All gave some, and some gave all.’ May we never forget.”

ROTC color guard will post the colors, and between musical pieces, cadets will read Medal of Honor recipient citations. The Medal of Honor recipient citations selected are from those received as a result of actions during the attack on Pearl Harbor and the War on Terrorism in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Music selections include Heroic Elegy by Ernest Farrar, Band of Brothers by Michael Karmen and arranged by Roy Phillippe, Hymn to the Fallen, and three pieces from the movie “Schindler’s List” by John Williams, Armed Forces Salute by Robert Lowden, among others.

Admission is free, but tickets will be required. Tickets are available by contacting the NGU Box Office at (864) 977-7085. Off-campus guests may reserve their tickets in advance or pick them up at the door the evening of the concert.

