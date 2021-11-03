Education

BJU Presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream

The Bob Jones University Classic Players will present William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, in Rodeheaver Auditorium Nov. 16-18, at 7:30 p.m.

Directed by BJU Theatre Arts faculty member Ron Pyle, this play was last performed at BJU in 2004. This year, Pyle marks his 50th year as a member of Classic Players.

“We cordially invite the community to see this fresh take on a classic play,” said Pyle. “Every member of the family will enjoy this updated production of one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies. A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a hilarious mix of romance, farce and fantasy!”

This inspired retelling features a confused pair of young lovers, an amateur acting troupe and some feuding fairies who cross paths in an enchanted forest. Chaos and hilarity ensue for “the course of true love never did run smooth.”

The cast is primarily comprised of students, including 20 BJU Theatre majors. Three faculty members and one staff member round out the cast. All new sets and costumes were designed by Jeff Stegall specifically for this production.

Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the BJU Programs and Productions box office at (864) 770-1372, Monday – Friday, 12-5 p.m.