Ken Ham to Speak at 2021 STAND Conference

Ken Ham, founder and CEO of Answers in Genesis (parent company of the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter), will be the keynote speaker at Bob Jones University’s STAND (Sound Teaching About Navigating Decisions) Conference, an event for teens and their families, Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The main sessions will be held in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium. The conference theme is “Culture in Chaos: Equipping the Next Generation to Stand in the Gap.”

“We are pleased to have Ken return to campus. His ability to explain complex topics in an understandable way makes him an engaging speaker,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “In an age of relativism, it is vitally important for young people to have a firm grasp of foundational truth. We invite the community to attend this informative and enlightening event.”

In addition to sessions presented by Ham, attendees will have the option to attend a University chapel service, a session with BJU President Steve Pettit, a Q & A discussion between Steve Pettit and Ken Ham about trends in Christian education, afternoon workshops or an interactive student activity.

During session two and the Q & A portion, giveaways will be held for free Answers in Genesis books and tickets to the Creation Museum and Ark Encounter.

Workshop offerings include “What is Waiting for Christian Students at the Public University?” (Dr. Renton Rathbun) and “Preparing Your School for Cultural Issues” (Dr. Gary Weier).

A wide selection of Answers in Genesis materials will be available for purchase in the lobby of Rodeheaver Auditorium which will be open from 8:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

The one-day event is free and open to the public. Information about registration, overnight accommodations in the area and dining options may be found at stand.bju.edu.