Guest Columnists

To My Mother on Mother's Day

"I loved Phyllis Schlafly!" said Tucker Carlson to me last weekend. My mother was loved and admired by so many people, which meant that I shared her time with a multitude of admirers both near and far. As one congressman asked me: what was it really like to grow up with an icon for a mother?



Exciting. Something was always going on. People were calling, news media were at the door, and my mother had endless ideas for new projects. My childhood was never boring. Yes, I had to compete with others for her attention, but she was generous with her time to me. Our special time was the Monday morning commute to school.

Many people — including those who disagreed with her politics — gravitated to her because she was charismatic. She loved talking and she loved to command the attention of listeners. Phyllis Schlafly dominated every room she was in — from the kitchen to the halls of Congress. She was successful because of the strength of her character and her command of the issues. She would bulldog an issue to achieve success.



Having a powerful parent can be debilitating for some children, who feel that they are left in the shadow of fame. Famous people usually have large egos and they like to have lots of attention. My mother had a much looser style and she never micromanaged. Instead, she set the standard of excellence and she expected that her family and followers would want to follow her lead to achieve excellence. As Michelle Bachmann commented last year, "Phyllis Schlafly raised the bar on everything she did. She set the standard that was so high that we still today are trying to emulate what she did."



From my childhood, my mother had wanted me to follow her lead and engage in public policy, because she wanted her philosophy to endure. Yet, when I built a different business enterprise, she encouraged my independence and she celebrated my success. Then, with much love and admiration, I had developed the skills to help her and her work in her hour of need. Phyllis Schlafly had instilled in me the strength and fortitude to be a success, plus she also had the wisdom to step back and give me freedom so that I could achieve my dreams. Seven years after her passing, I still honor my mother on Mother's Day.



Yes, a great woman can be a good mother.

Anne Schlafly is the daughter of Phyllis Schlafly and Chairman of Eagle Forum.