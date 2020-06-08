Guest Columnists

Capitalism Vs. Socialism

Understanding this Is Crucial to the Future of America – Part 1

“America will never be a socialist country”. This was a recent quote by President Trump during his recent State of the Union address in response to some of the newly elected Democrats pushing for socialism in our country.

Socialism is a relatively foreign concept for millions of Americans, which is understandable since they have never lived under a socialist regime. That’s why it’s so easy for the far left politicians to mesmerize our citizens with promises of a better future through economic and social equality. They conveniently leave out the devastation that will be caused if socialism is ever adopted in America.

This is especially true for business owners and entrepreneurs. Under our current capitalistic government, we are all free to build our businesses, market our products or services, and make (and spend) as much money as we want. Why? We own our business and the profits that we generate belong to us. Yes, the government does regulate various parts of our businesses and there are laws that we must follow to protect public interests, but we are the decision makers that have ultimate control of our success or failure. America’s free enterprise system affords economic freedom that makes it possible for us to achieve our individual goals and dreams.

To expand upon these points further, I’m going to give you 3 Reasons Why Socialism Destroys (Part 1) and 3 Reasons Why Capitalism Creates True Wealth and Success (Part 2).

REASON #1 OF WHY SOCIALISM DESTROYS—SOCIALISM

STEALS OPPORTUNITIES.

Socialism steals opportunities like a thief in the night. You no longer maintain control over your business or your ability to achieve personal success. Just imagine the government having its hand in your wallet at all times and freely handing out your profits as it sees fit. The government either owns your business outright or controls it through overregulation for the “benefit” of society as a whole, not your individual success. There is no entrepreneurial opportunity and the competition that drives businesses in our current economy is nonexistent.

As a business owner, you have no opportunity to innovate so your God-given talents and gifts lie dormant in your heart. There’s no incentive to build your business and your personal achievements are no longer rewarded. Instead, everything you produce is for the benefit of society as a whole instead of yourself as an individual.

REASON #2 OF WHY SOCIALISM DESTROYS—SOCIALISM MANIPULATES AND CONTROLS YOUR MIND.

Socialism manipulates your mind by painting a picture of equality for all as Americans stand hand in hand singing ‘Kumbaya’. That’s never going to happen, folks! Why? Because it violates our human desire for ambition and achievement. However, socialists are like seasoned hypnotists that are able to delve deep into a person’s inner psyche and make them believe that the ‘Kumbaya’ dream can be a reality. When you hear something over and over again, you start to believe it.

It’s mental manipulation that will lead you down a path of destruction as socialism starts to control your mind and how you perceive yourself as a member of society. The victim mentality easily takes over, because you have lost complete control of who you are as an individual and you start to give in to being a socialist that eats from a communal trough. The dreams that you once had as a business owner or entrepreneur are gone,

because socialism doesn’t allow for growth potential. Control is the ultimate objective no matter the cost.

REASON #3 OF WHY SOCIALISM DESTROYS—SOCIALISM TURNS YOU FROM A GIVER TO A GETTER.

The habit of giving simply cannot be developed under socialistic rule. You have no control over your own money or how much you actually keep, so there’s no opportunity for you to give to others. Now, this might not be a big deal for people that don’t give, but it’s absolutely crushing for those of us that believe that our giving predicts our living.

Let me break it down from a Biblical perspective that can be easily understood when applied to our secular economy. You will reap what you sow. It’s not a ‘give to get’ mindset. When you have the heart of a giver, you freely and cheerfully give to those in need without an expectation of anything in return. However, you understand that givers live blessed lives. That feeling that you get from giving drives you to achieve more success so that you can give even more.

This all changes in a socialistic government that tells you “We’ll take care of you and pay for everything”! You develop a ‘getter’ mindset of getting as much as you can, because it’s “free”. The sense of entitlement kicks in and you are driven by your desire to get, get, get. You feel that the government owes you, and you are going to collect everything owed. This level of selfishness coupled with government control of your income smothers your ability to give.

-------------------------

NEXT TIME: We’ll flip the switch to 3 Reasons Why Capitalism Creates True Wealth and Success.