Guest Columnists

Capitalism Vs. Socialism

Understanding this Is Crucial to the Future of America – Part 2

(Last time, we published Part 1 of John DI Lemme’s article “Capitalism Vs. Socialism”, in which he presented his 3 reasons why socialism is destructive to true human liberty. Part 2 will detail the advantages of capitalism <free enterprise> over the always destructive to freedom, leftist schemes of socialism.)

REASON #1 OF WHY CAPITALISM CREATES TRUE WEALTH—CAPITALISM ADDS VALUE TO PEOPLE’S LIVES.

Capitalism creates an environment for a person to cling to their unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness as stated in our Declaration of Independence. As business owners and entrepreneurs, we are motivated by our ability to not just survive but truly thrive in a capitalist society. We value ourselves and our businesses, because we realize our potential to succeed and believe it’s possible.

Through our own efforts, we also add value to the lives of others through our products and services. Business isn’t just about a sales transaction. You are developing long-term relationships with your customers by providing a product or service that in some way changes their lives. When you are solely responsible for building your business, doing so with integrity and honor becomes important to you. This doesn’t happen if a socialist government controls your business. The value that we feel and the value that we add to the lives of others through the distribution of our products and services starts to change our local economy, our state, and inevitably our country. Capitalism empowers us to do that little bit of extra every day to go from ordinary

to EXTRAordinary!

REASON #2 OF WHY CAPITALISM CREATES TRUE WEALTH AND SUCCESS---CAPITALISM GIVES YOU THE ABILITY TO INVENT AND INNOVATE.

Capitalism gives you the freedom to step outside of your comfort zone and take risks that result in your success or possibly failure. There’s to government intervention to stop you from pursuing your personal interests so your ability to invent and innovate are unhindered. Think of all of the products and services that we use on a daily basis that were created because of our free enterprise system. Better yet, think of the historic world changers like Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, the Wright Brothers, or more recently, Steve Jobs and Elon Musk. Their monumental achievements were made possible because there wasn’t a ceiling on their ability to invent or innovate.

The same is true for all Americans today. Whatever our minds can dream up we can try to make happen. Now, we may not succeed, but our right to use our talents and skills to create something that we believe in is something that drives us to continue to get up even when we are knocked down by failure.

REASON #3 OF WHY CAPITALISM CREATES TRUE WEALTH AND SUCCESS---CAPITALISM GIVES YOU THE OPPORTUNITY TO EARN HUGE INCOME.

One of the main socialist talking points is that capitalism creates greed that crushes those that simply can’t compete. It’s just the opposite! Capitalism gives us the opportunity to create limitless wealth for ourselves, which in turn produces a booming economy. When people make money, they spend money. The result is a prosperous society with unlimited growth potential.

Not everyone will be a millionaire, but then again, not everyone puts in the same effort or has a certain skill to achieve that level of success. It’s

less about the money and more about our individual right to independently achieve success without government intervention. We have the right to utilize our God-given talent and acquired skills to build big businesses, earn huge income, and give a portion of it away to change lives of those in need. None of this exists with socialism!

Don’t believe the fairytales that the far left politicians are telling you through the media. They will say ANYTHING to get elected or further their political agenda! Especially don’t fall for every thing will be “free”. It may be “free” for a while, but then the money runs out. Someone has to pay and those that can’t pay financially will pay through suffering without basic needs. It’s happening right now in other countries.

America was built on capitalism, and to end with another quote from President Trump’s State of the Union address:

“We are born free, and we will stay free. Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.”

Always remember: “Socialism takes opportunities and Capitalism gives opportunities.”

-------------------------

(John DI Lemme is a nationally known motivational speaker and an authority on the blessings of Free Enterprise Capitalism over Socialism. A born-again Christian, John and his wife, Christie, founded Conservative Business Journal almost 20 years ago, as well as BusinessOwnersForTrump.com web site, and John has appeared on Fox Business News ‘Varney & Co.’ and i24 News. He may be called/texted at (561)-847-3467 or emailed at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .)