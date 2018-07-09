Letters to the Editor

Trump's Nominee Will Be Another 'Kennedy'!

Yeah, I know, President Trump has that list of 25 'real conservative' judges to select from, but who do you think put said list together?

The "Deep State" is everywhere, and there is no way they are not in control of any list of judges for (any) President to select!

Let's go back to retiring Judge Anthony Kennedy. President Reagan appointed the excellently qualified Robert Bork; as a true 'originalist' he had to be denied, and in a very ugly fashion. Who was the replacement?

Well, of course, Judge Kennedy, who became a dastardly 'swing vote' in betrayal of all the glowing promises regarding his appointment. The Kennedy appointment follows the typical pattern of Republican nominees: Harry Blackmun (Nixon, 1970); John Paul Stevens (Ford-1975); Anthony Kennedy (Reagan-1988); David Souter (Bush-1990); John Roberts (Bush II-2005). The pattern plays itself out as said appointees (appear to) vote their 'conservative' credentials until a key/major issue presents itself, as with Judge Roberts (Obamacare and Judge Kennedy (gay marriage). And we are 'had!'

And the pattern will play itself out with any new 'conservative' judge appointed by President Trump. And, oh, by the way, there are 'issues' with many of these potential nominees which are being buried, but let's see just how this plays out!

P.S. A comment on 'court precedent': Where was 'court precedent' before Roe vs. Wade? And secondly, "Court precedents should never be considered settle law. They are interpretations of the constitution that often don't have any basis whatsoever in the document but are politically driven opinions that can and should be overturned." (worldaffairbrief.com)