Letters to the Editor

The Koran Disputes the New Testament Jesus Christ

The Book of Matthew, now in our New Testament, was circulated among the early Christian assemblies as a source of authority for well over two hundred (200) years after the resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ, as one among many contemporary sources about Jesus Christ. It is a record of events in the earthly ministry of Jesus by an apostle that fellowshipped constantly with Jesus and the other apostles for at least three (3) years; was a witness to His resurrection and ascension; and, in about 336 A.D. the book was included in the Church Canon of our present Christian Scriptures. It was an authority for the Christian assemblies for near six (6) hundred years before Mohamed was born; near six (6) hundred years before Mohamed wrote the Koran; and, near six (6) hundred years before any one ever heard of Mohamed’s brand new “god”-Allah! The article is mainly quotes from Jesus and apostles in the New Testament; and, quotes from the Koran on the same subject. Each speaks for itself!

Until the Koran appeared the Arabic world hosted Christianity, Judaism, Iranian religions; and, Polytheism as dominant religions: Islam has replaced them-mostly by the sword! Polytheism was by far the most dominant group and consisted of many gods and supernatural creatures. Some of those “gods” were worshipped at what is now the center of Islam at the Kaaba. “Allah” is not the God of the Old and New Testament. Allah is a God from the mind of Mohammed fabricated in the Koran. There is no basis for the concept GOD teaches one truth in Christianity and another truth in Islam. ONE IS COMPLETELY FALSE! It is Islam! If you disagree, prove me wrong! Iwould love to hear from you!

The gospels of Matthew and John are a record kept by two (2) men who fellowshipped constantly with Jesus Himself for near three (3) years and kept a record of His actions and what He said and what they observed. Mark was a protégé of Peter the apostle which apostle also fellowshipped with Jesus and His mother, Mary; and, Luke was a protégé of the apostle Paul. The apostles, Matthew and John, with other apostles, also fellowshipped directly with Mary the mother of Jesus! All four gospels report what Mary had to say.

The Koran, written nearly six hundred (600) years later, has a directly contrary history and events of a “Muslim” Jesus and His earthy “Muslim” mother, Mary. Where did that history originate? A delusional Mahomet disputed what contemporary Apostles saw and wrote as simply lies! He decided that he himself, Mahomet, was the only true Prophet of his new god Allah and made up words for his new Jesus, Mary and Allah in the Koran. No contemporary of the new Muslim Mary or Muslim Jesus is quoted in the Koran.

In Matthew 17:1-9, Matthew recorded the events of what is now referred to as the “transfiguration.” Matthew reports that long deceased Old Testament prophets, Moses and Elias, appeared and talked with Jesus. Jesus was aglow. Matthew records that Peter suggested to Jesus that three tabernacles be built for a memorial, one to each of them as an honor, suggesting that all three were equal in stature before God as holy prophets. To Peter, it appears, all three were “prophets” of God and Peter would honor each equally. Peter would make no distinction between the three. God corrected Peter’s honest but erroneous assumption by announcing from Heaven that Jesus was, in fact, God’s Son! Verse 5 states: “…a voice out of the cloud, which said this is my beloved Son in whom I am well pleased, hear ye him.” God had chosen His Son Jesus, not Moses or Elias and certainly not Mohamed to fully deliver and complete God’s constantly unfolding message about Himself and His love for man, to be fully realized through the work of Jesus Christ and God’s Spirit in creating believers into the image and likeness of the Godhead! The completion of that work hinged on the Jesus’ cross alone. God did not say “hear” Moses, or Elias or even mention Mohamed!

“Son” is a decidedly greater honor than “prophet.” The Koran, hereinafter quoted, disputes God and says Jesus is a mere prophet and just equal to other prophets and not the Son of God. “Allah”, apparently, says God in the voice out of the cloud was a liar!

KORAN, 2:136 “We believe in Allah, and the revelation given to us, and to Abraham, Isma'il, Isaac, Jacob, and the Tribes, and that given to Moses and Jesus, and that given to (all) prophets from their Lord: We make no difference between one and another of them . . .”

KORAN, 5:75 Christ the son of Mary was no more than a messenger; many were the messengers

(b) Koran teaches Jesus did not die on the cross and did not rise from the dead

The death and resurrection of Jesus is in fact the only foundation of Christianity. Without the Cross of Jesus there is no spiritual relationship with God and no forgiveness of sin for any of mankind and therefore no eternal life. The work of creating man in the image and likeness of the Godhead can not take place with out the cross!

Again for some six hundred (600) years, the Gospels, Acts and Letters record the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and what it accomplished for believers. Before Mahomet and near six hundred (600) years after the cross no one ever heard of Mohamed, the Koran or Allah.

Instead of listing all of them I am only listing some of what Jesus said in reference to His death and resurrection. Mark 9, 31 “for he was teaching his disciples, saying to them, “The Son of Man is to be betrayed into human hands, and they will kill him, and three days after being killed, he will rise again.” 32But they did not understand what he was saying and were afraid to ask him.” Read Matt; 16, 13-28. In Matt: 17, 9: After the transfiguration Jesus told the disciples not to relate the event saying: “Tell the vision to no man, until the Son of Man be risen again from the dead.” Jesus often referred to himself as the Son of Man as he the Word of God resided in purely human flesh which had a human spirit also. Only that sinless human body was offered in death on the cross. You can not “kill” the Son of God (God pronounced Jesus as his son in Matt; 17, 5.) Jesus gave up His human spirit on the cross (since He had not sinned He could have lived in that body for an eternity) and departed that human innocent body as it paid the penalty for sin but returned in a glorified human body. Jesus’ death took care of the sin barrier between God and Man for believer’s but it does not pay the penalty for refusing to believe what God says about Jesus Christ. We will probably never know the anguish that Jesus then, spiritually, incurred during or after the crucifixion!! If you don’t trust in Jesus’ death and resurrection alone (our efforts don’t count) you will personally pay that penalty for sin simply because of unbelief for an eternity. Your attempt at sinless ness, just for yourself, can not accomplish for you alone what Jesus accomplished in His death for ALL HUMANITY that believes! Luke 9, 22: “The Son of Man must suffer many things, and be rejected of the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be slain and be raised the third day.” Matt: 26, 2: “Ye know that after two days is the feast of the Passover, and the Son of Man is betrayed to be crucified,” Matt: 20, 28: “Even as the Son of Man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give His life a ransom for many.” Matt: 26, 28: “For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.” John 10: 17-18: “Therefore doth my father love me, because I lay down my life, that I might take it again. No man taketh it from me. But I lay it down of myself, I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it up again. This commandment have I received of my father,” There are over two hundred (200) other references in the New Testament about the death and resurrection of Jesus.

Mohammed says Jesus is a liar and all who refer to his death and resurrection are also liars.

KORAN, 4:157 “That they said (in boast), "We killed Christ Jesus the son of Mary, the Messenger of Allah";-but they killed him not, nor crucified him, but so it was made to appear to them, and those who differ therein are full of doubts, with no (certain) knowledge, but only conjecture to follow, for of a surety they killed him not.”

(c) Koran teaches there is no Trinity

The reference is again made to the fact that these biblical sources were around six (6) hundred years before Mohammed, the Koran or Allah appeared on the scene to specifically dispute Jesus Christ, who is God’s Word in the flesh. As to the Trinity Jesus said, Matt: 28, 19: “Go therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost.” John 10:30: “I and the Father are one” The references are too many to quote of the things he said about the Trinity and making reference to the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost. There are not three Gods but God has chosen to reveal Himself in three ways-Father, Word (Jesus Christ in the flesh) and Holy Spirit. Human’s can not begin to understand the complexity of the Trinity! Neither can we fully understand the miracle of the cross!

Mohammed’s Allah, 600 years later, says Jesus and all others in the New Testament are liars about the Trinity; and, Jesus being God’s Son.

KORAN, 4:171 O People of the Book! Commit no excesses in your religion: Nor say of Allah aught but the truth. Christ Jesus the son of Mary was (no more than) a messenger of Allah, and His Word, which He bestowed on Mary, and a spirit proceeding from Him: so believe in Allah and His messengers. Say not "Trinity": desist: it will be better for you: for Allah is one Allah: Glory be to Him: (far exalted is He) above having a son. To Him belong all things in the heavens and on earth.

(d) Koran teaches Jesus was not Old Testament Christ (Anointed, Messiah). Jesus said He was and is. Koran created a new Muslim Jesus to dispute New Testament Jesus!

Six (6) hundred years after the death, resurrection and ascent of Jesus Christ, Mahomet from his fertile imagination, conveniently created a new Muslim Jesus to speak for Mahomet’s brand new God-Allah. “Christ” is a Greek word which means anointed. All Israel was waiting for “the” Anointed. Jesus told the woman at the well he was that Anointed. Many people were anointed in Israel for various reasons but Jesus was that Anointed. John 4, 25-26: “The woman said, “I know that Messiah (Anointed)” (called Christ in Greek) is coming. When he comes, he will explain everything to us. Then Jesus declared, “I, the one speaking to you—I am he.” Also see John 20, 31 and Matt 16, 16-17.

Mohammed created a brand new false Muslim Jesus to deny and replace the New Testament Jesus. This new Jesus is a false prophet to the new false Allah.

According to Mohammed’s Jesus, the Jesus of the New Testament is a blasphemer. That also teaches the New Testament is false. The Muslim Jesus imposter says:

Koran, 5:72 They do blaspheme who say: "Allah is Christ the son of Mary." But said Christ: "O Children of Israel! worship Allah, my Lord and your Lord." Whoever joins other gods with Allah,- Allah will forbid him the garden, and the Fire will be his abode.

(e) Koran says Jesus was not the begotten Son of God. Jesus said He was.

Again, remember that the authority of eye witnesses in the New Testament references had been around for six (600) hundred years and taught before Mohammed was born and thought up the Koran, Allah, and the New Muslim Jesus. Jesus Himself in the New Testament referred to Himself as the “only begotten” Son of God on two occasions. John 3, 16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” And, again in John 3, 18: “He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.” Jesus is the “begotten” Son of God and there are too many quotes in the New Testament to list but some are: John 1, 14: John 1,18: 1 John 4,9.

Koran says Jesus is a liar when He says He is the begotten Son of God.

KORAN, 19:92 For it is not consonant with the majesty of (Allah) Most Gracious that He should beget a son.

(f) Islam contradicts the Word of God as Satan did in the Garden of Eden

In Genesis 3, 1-4 Satan disputed the Word of God, in essence saying God was a liar. Satan in the Koran now again disputes the revelation of God in Jesus Christ. There is nothing in Islam that can give spiritual fellowship with God. Islam can only retain mankind that believes the Koran in spiritual death and eternal separation from God. The New Muslim Jesus, invented by Mohammed to dispute the New Testament Jesus, was necessary to balance out the false teachings of Mohammed’s new God-Allah.

This is a supposed message from the Muslim Jesus refuting the New Testament Jesus. It is pathetic. Nearly childish!

KORAN, 61:6 “And remember, Jesus (My note: Islam’s new Jesus is the source of this remark), the son of Mary, said: "O Children of Israel! I am the messenger of Allah (sent) to you, confirming the Law (which came) before me, and giving Glad Tidings of a Messenger to come after me, whose name shall be Ahmad (my note: there are varying interpretations of this designation (Ahmad) in Islam but the most prominent is that it is an esoteric reference to Mohammed)."

In other words the new Muslim Jesus, conveniently also the son of a new Muslim Mary, is a mere prophet but says that Mahomet is the one we should all be waiting for. Jesus was not that one but Mahomet was the anticipated one!

(g) Koran teaches no man can pay the sin penalty of another before God. Jesus says He did just that!

Jesus Christ of the New Testament taught the sole purpose of His birth and ultimate death on the cross was so that He could voluntarily pay the sin penalty for those who trusted in Him. It is available to all that believe! It was and is a penalty they will have to pay unless He paid it for them and they trust in Him. In Matthew 26, 26-28 He stated:

26 And as they were eating, Jesus took bread, and blessed it, and brake it, and gave it to the disciples, and said, Take, eat; this is my body.

27 And he took the cup, and gave thanks, and gave it to them, saying, Drink ye all of it;

28 For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.

Koran disputes the New Testament Jesus, and teaches no one can pay the sin penalty of another.

The New Testament has multiple references to Jesus paying a believer’s sin penalty. Too many to list, but some are: 1 Pet 3-18; John 2-2; 2 Cor. 5-21 and Rev. 1, 5-6. If Jesus did not pay our sin penalty His death on the cross is useless and no one has any hope before God. The focal point of the Old Testament, from the Garden of Eden, was the coming cross of Jesus Christ! The foundation of the New Testament is the cross of Jesus Christ and, the focal p[oint of forming of believers in the image and likeness of Jesus Christ. . Jesus Christ is the fulfillment of Genesis 3-15 (read it.) Jesus is the seed of the woman (Eve) and was formed in human flesh in Mary to have a human body complete with a human spirit Jesus kept Himself sinless in the spirit and body to offer His body; and, lived a sinless life and died on the cross for us. On the cross Jesus’ “heel” was bruised in that His human flesh died, but Jesus death bruised Satan’s head on the cross in that Satan’s spiritual eternal power over mankind until that day through sin was destroyed by Jesus alone in His voluntary death for sin He did not commit on the cross! Jesus, in His death and resurrection, opened a portal to eternal life and God that did not exist until His Resurrection. That portal is Himself! God demonstrated His approval by raising Jesus from the dead! This is purest love!!

Koran teaches Jesus is a liar and Jesus paid no one’s sin penalty.

KORAN: Every soul earns only to its own account; no soul laden bears the load of another. (Qur'an, 6:164, 17:15, 29:7, 35:18, 39:7, 53:38, Arberry)

There are too many other references to list.

When Islam teaches through Mahomet’s Koran that Jesus Christ of the New Testament is a liar –and Christianity depends on what Jesus alone says-why are hundreds of American “Christian” Churches clamoring to bring thousands of adherents and teachers of Islam to the United States? Muslims are taught their doctrine from the time they can understand their language until death. The Koran is constantly read, taught and chanted at home, in the mosque, in the government and all society (social customs, food, drink and dress code) including incorporation into social and news media for obedience. It is an integral part of a Muslim’s very existence on this planet from the time he awakes until he goes to sleep. Islam is a lie-but they believe it! Converting others to their lie is a central feature of their faith. Killing Pagans and unbelievers of Islam is also a central feature of the Koran. They seem extremely sincere. But man sincerely, falsely, also worshipped useless idols for thousands of years! Sincerity, alone, has no “godly” quality. Only truth does.

In our present state of apostasy in America and alienation from God, without repentance, America will be easily converted, cowed to Islam and turn further from Jesus Christ! Fewer people will have opportunity of forgiveness of sin and eternal life because of lies of the Koran. How many “Christians” take the Bible so serious as to actually read it at all! Most “professing “Christians think God is just to provide for them what they want to meet their personal concept of “happiness!” Jesus Christ teaches there is no reconciliation with God except through Himself and His Cross. Do you think Muslims entering this nation as the result of the hard efforts of “Christian” Churches will glorify the New Testament Jesus Christ or dispute Him; and, work to discredit Him here and lead others into the destruction of the soul in Islam?

Our Lord Jesus Christ, the Apostle John, the Apostle Paul and the Apostle Peter were breathtaking harsh on those that denied Jesus was THE Messiah, Son of God, was crucified and resurrected! Their words are CHILLING. I do not want to be in the group that denies the New Testament Jesus Christ; or, THOSE THAT HELP AND ENCOURAGE THEM TO TEACH JESUS IS A LIAR IN THIS COUNTRY OR ANYWHERE. Does your Church assist Muslims?

1 John 2, 22: Who is a liar but he that denieth that Jesus is the Christ? He is antichrist, that denieth the Father and the Son.

2 John 1:7-11, KJV: “For many deceivers are entered into the world, who confess not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh. This is an deceiver and an anti-Christ. Look to yourselves, that we lose not those things which we have wrought, but that we receive a full reward. Whosoever transgresseth, and abideth not in the doctrine of Christ, hath not God. He that abideth in the doctrine of Christ, he hath both the Father and the Son. If there come any unto you, and bring not this doctrine, receive him not into your house, neither bid him God speed: For he that biddeth him God speed is partaker of his evil deeds.” (Apostle John. John wrote his gospel, three letters, and Revelations in the New Testament)

1 Corinthians 2:1-2: “And I, brethren, when I came to you, came not with excellency of speech or of wisdom, declaring unto you the testimony of God. For I determined not to know any thing among you, save Jesus Christ, and Him crucified.”1 Corinthians 1, 23 KJV: “But we preach Christ crucified, unto the Jews a stumbling block, and unto the Greeks foolishness;” 1 Corinthians: 3, 11: “For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ.” Gal: 1:8-9: “But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed. As we said before, so say I now again, if any man preach any other gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed.” (Apostle Paul. Paul wrote 13 letters in the New Testament)

John 8:44-47 (KJV) speaking of the religious Jews who disputed Him-basically called Him a liar-and believed not who He was Jesus said: “Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it. And because I tell you the truth, ye believe me not. Which of you convinceth me of sin? And if I say the truth, why do ye not believe me? He that is of God heareth God's words: ye therefore hear them not, because ye are not of God.” (Jesus Christ, Son of God. Subject of the New Testament)

The following is a possible horror for those who hear the call, respond and attempt a beginning in Jesus Christ in a Christian Church, but are deceived by false teachers or prophets and turn away.

Destructive Doctrines But there were also false prophets among the people, even as there will be false teachers among you, who will secretly bring in destructive heresies, even denying the Lord who bought them, (my note: Islam denies the cross and Jesus who bought us) and bring on themselves swift destruction. 2 And many will follow their destructive ways, because of whom the way of truth will be blasphemed. 3 By covetousness they will exploit you with deceptive words; for a long time their judgment has not been idle, and their destruction does not slumber.

Doom of False Teachers 4 For if God did not spare the angels who sinned, but cast them down to hell and delivered them into chains of darkness, to be reserved for judgment; 5 and did not spare the ancient world, but saved Noah, one of eight people, a preacher of righteousness, bringing in the flood on the world of the ungodly; 6 and turning the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah into ashes, condemned them to destruction, making them an example to those who afterward would live ungodly; 7 and delivered righteous Lot, who was oppressed by the filthy conduct of the wicked 8 (for that righteous man, dwelling among them, tormented his righteous soul from day to day by seeing and hearing their lawless deeds)—9 then the Lord knows how to deliver the godly out of temptations and to reserve the unjust under punishment for the day of judgment, 10 and especially those who walk according to the flesh in the lust of uncleanness and despise authority. They are presumptuous, self-willed. They are not afraid to speak evil of dignitaries, 11 whereas angels, who are greater in power and might, do not bring a reviling accusation against them before the Lord.

Depravity of False Teachers 12 But these, like natural brute beasts made to be caught and destroyed, speak evil of the things they do not understand, and will utterly perish in their own corruption, 13 and will receive the wages of unrighteousness, as those who count it pleasure to carouse in the daytime. They are spots and blemishes, carousing in their own deceptions while they feast with you (My note: these people will actually be accepted into some Christian Churches), 14 having eyes full of adultery and that cannot cease from sin, enticing unstable souls. They have a heart trained in covetous practices, and are accursed children. 15 They have forsaken the right way and gone astray, following the way of Balaam the son of Beor, who loved the wages of unrighteousness; 16 but he was rebuked for his iniquity: a dumb donkey speaking with a man’s voice restrained the madness of the prophet.

17 These are wells without water, clouds carried by a tempest, for whom is reserved the blackness of darkness forever.

Deceptions of False Teachers 18 For when they speak great swelling words of emptiness, they allure through the lusts of the flesh, through lewdness, (my note: the first thing that comes to mind is four wives allowed in Islam and all the concubines you can support) the ones who have actually escaped from those who live in error. 19 While they promise them liberty, they themselves are slaves of corruption; for by whom a person is overcome, by him also he is brought into bondage. 20 For if, after they have escaped the pollutions of the world through the knowledge of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, they are again entangled in them and overcome, the latter end is worse for them than the beginning. 21 For it would have been better for them not to have known the way of righteousness, than having known it,to turn from the holy commandment delivered to them. 22 But it has happened to them according to the true proverb: “A dog returns to his own vomit,” and, “a sow, having washed, to her wallowing in the mire.” (II Peter 2, 1-22, Peter, an apostle, wrote 1 and 2 Peter in the New Testament)

Matthew, John, Peter, and Paul (quoted above) wrote all the New Testament except for about three (3) Books. Mark supposedly is based on the teachings of Peter and Luke is supposedly based on the teachings of Paul. As to the Book of Hebrews some credit the apostle John and some credit the apostle Paul. Each of these teach harsh destruction from God for those that teach against the cross!! Acts is just that: “The Acts of the Apostles.” James is practical Christian living and Jude is extremely harsh also on false teachers. REMEMBER: THE LETTERS IN THE NEW TESTAMENT WERE WRITEN TO PROFESSING CHRISTIANS “ALONE.” THEY ARE NOT REBUKES OF THE PRACTICES OF THE NON-CHRISTAN WORLD. THE APOSTLES WERE NOT INSTRUCTING NON PROFESSING CHRISTIANS! AGAIN, THESE HORRIBLE WARNINGS WERE TO “PROFESSING CHRISTIANS”. THESE WERE PEOPLE “IN THE CHURCH” ADVOCATING SIN AND FALSE DOCTRINE.

The Bible and the Koran are 100% contradictory over the person and work of Jesus Christ. Jesus says without His death on the cross and resurrection mankind has no hope of forgiveness of sin, reconciliation with God or eternal life. Expounding on his exclusivity Jesus said: “I am the way, the truth and the life; no man comes to the Father but by me” (John 14, 6.) Jesus also said “…if ye believe not that I am (he), ye shall die in yours sins” (John 8, 24.) These two statements, with out anything else taught in the Bible, excludes anything Mahomet teaches about his false god “Allah.” Read again what Jesus said about His death on the cross on page one (1). Mohammed says Jesus did not die on the cross! Mohammed and Satan are deceivers! Jesus Christ is Truth! It is your soul!

Jim S. Brooks, retired inactive attorney, SC Bar number 911, 2400 East Blackstock Road, Roebuck, S.C., 29376-3205. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . 864-909-3695. (07-12-18, final)