Letters to the Editor

The Hypocrisy of Border/Children/Family Separation

The "marching-in-the-streets" and rallies over the (so-called) separation of children from their parents, glorified by the MSM, is raw ‘democracy’ in action.

The truth of the issue is that there is hypocrisy at every turn. For instance,

1) Where was the anger over the last 5-10-15 years, particularly in the Obama years, where President Obama ignored existing law and encouraged illegal (family and youth) immigration, with resulting "separations?"

2) Where was the outrage whereby parents in Central American countries, et al, separated or sent/sold their children with strangers across open lands?

3) If "illegals" deserve help by our "Christian nation." then why are YOU not opening your home and taking in these children? But hold on: the greatest "hypocrisy" of all (and the ultimate illustration of "separating children from their families" is ...

4) Abortion, yes abortion, and my estimate is an overwhelming percentage participant in these rallies are democrats/liberals/pro-choice abortions!

So, when you meet up with someone who is in favor of "open borders," "let them all in" and "we have to take care of the (illegal) children," just ask them, "why don't you take someone into your home;" or better yet, "isn't abortion a greater separator of children from their families?"