Letters to the Editor

This Is How I Feel

I came across this great “rant” recently on Facebook, but its author was not identified. But since this is exactly how I feel, I’d like to share it with all the readers of The Times Examiner, because I’ll bet this is how many, if not most, of you also feel.

“I need to RANT for a minute. I’m getting old and I’ve worked hard all my life. I have made my reputation—the good and the bad. I didn’t inherit my job or my income, and I have busted my butt to get where I am in life.

I have juggled my job, my family, and I’ve made countless sacrifices up front to secure a good life for myself and my children. It wasn’t always easy and still isn’t, but I did it all while maintaining my integrity and my principles. I’ve never put anyone beneath myself or denied help to anyone. I have friends of every walk of life and if you’re in my circle, it should be understood that I don’t have to remind you of what I’d be willing to do for you.

HOWEVER……..

I’m tired of being told that I have to “spread the wealth” to people who don’t have my work ethic. People who have sacrificed nothing and feel entitled to receive everything;

I’m tired of being told the government will take the money I earned, by force if necessary, and give it to people too lazy to earn it themselves;

I’m tired of being told I must lower my living standard to fight global warming, which no one is allowed to debate;

I’m tired of hearing wealthy athletes, entertainers, and politicians of all parties talk like their opinions matter to the common man. I’m tired of any of them pretending they can even relate to the life and bank account that I have;

I’m tired of people with a sense of entitlement, rich or poor. I’m tired of the greed, everybody always wanting more;

I’m tired of being labeled as a racist because I am white—because I am proud of my heritage, the same way black, Asian, and native people are proud of theirs. I never stole any one’s land—I never owned slaves, and neither has anyone up my line of genealogy;

I’m tired of being told I need to accept the latest political fad, or politically correct stupidity, or blindly accept a group that would smile while stoning me because I won’t convert to their point of view—because I won’t cover my face;

I’m really tired of people who don’t take responsibility for their lives and actions. Especially the ones that want me to fund it. I’m tired of hearing them blame the government, or discrimination, or big whatever for their problems.

No one is entitled to anything. You have a choice to work, a choice to stay off of drugs, a choice to make something of yourself. I have nothing to do with your choice. That’s all on YOU!

You are entitled to what you earn. I didn’t earn this for you. I didn’t put in the time, and the effort, and miss out on Christmases and birthdays and soccer games for you. I DID THIS FOR MY FAMILY. I EARNED this life for my family. You could have don’t the same!

You, and your government, have NO right to reach into the pot I work so hard to fill.”

And ALL of God’s people, and ALL patriots say: AMEN!