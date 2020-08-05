Joe Biden—Cheerleader for Islam

But Does He Understand Jihad and Sharia Law?

On Monday July 21, Joe Biden, the presumed presidential nominee of the Democrat Party, spoke at the online Million Muslim Voters Summit, sponsored by the Muslim American Political Action Committee (MAPAC) and orchestrated by their subsidiary Emgage Action. Approximately 3,000 people registered for the event. Also speaking were U.S. House Representative Ilhan Omar (D, MN) and Linda Sarsour, anti-Semitic radical activist and leader of the Women’s March in 2018. Omar and Sarsour are strongly connected to such ideas as abolishing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and defunding police departments.

Emgage Action had previously endorsed Bernie Sanders for President but changed their endorsement to Biden in April.

At the Summit online conference, Biden condemned and promised to end on “day-one” of his administration President Trump’s restrictions on Muslim immigration from several predominately Muslim countries closely associated with terrorism or dangerous political instability.

He also favors teaching more about Islam in public schools, emphasizing “common fundamental basic beliefs.” Biden obviously subscribes to the “Islam is a religion of peace and tolerance” fantasy promoted by former President Obama and the Muslim Brotherhood. The religion of peace fantasy is popular with political, media, and academic apologists for Islam. However, it is strongly contradicted by Islam’s foundational documents, the Koran and the teachings and history of Muhammad (Sunna). Jihad, meaning war against all who oppose Islam, is a major doctrine of Islam. Thirty-one percent of the combined texts of the Koran and Sunna are about Jihad, and only two percent of that could be called “spiritual” Jihad. Even that is preparation for real Jihad. According to Luiz Sergio Solimeo, in Islam and the Suicide of the West, Jihad exhortations occur in the Koran 164 times and much more in the Sunna. There are many moderate, secular, and purely cultural Muslims that do not take Jihad seriously, but theirs is a minority view not based on Islam’s doctrinal texts. Fundamentalist Islam is absolutely dominant among Muslim clergy. The teachings on Jihad in the Koran and Sunna are frequently directed specifically against Christians and Jews. Dominant fundamentalist Islam is not compatible with Christianity, Judaism, democracy, or Western civilization.

Biden also railed against and called for action against “Islamophobia” which he kept calling “Islamicphobia.” In a telephone call the day before the online Summit, Biden had been advised by Linda Sarsour and others to take a strong stand against Islamophobia. It seems Sarsour has become a significant Biden adviser. Criminalizing Islamophobia in Western countries is considerably more serious and potentially nation-destroying than most people dream. To prohibit or criminalize Islamophobia is to criminalize and punish criticism of Islam. Criminalizing criticism of Islam and even statistics that reflect unfavorably on Islam or Muslims has been very effective in rendering much of Europe defenseless against political or violent Islamization. It is Jihad against free speech. When a nation criminalizes and punishes criticism of Islam, all other religious freedom is done; democracy is done; Western civilization is done; and the lives of many could be endangered. The penalty for blasphemy in Islamic Law (Sharia) is death.

Criminalizing and punishing Islamophobia in Western countries is a major goal of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a 57-member organization of predominantly Muslim nations within the United Nations. Both Obama and Hillary Clinton were sympathetic to this goal but decided that only political correctness “shaming” could be used to implement it. But with the political influence of Sharia growing, the demand for harsher punishment than shaming is likely to grow.

Omar and Sarsour undoubtedly have close connections to the Muslim Brotherhood (MB), which the FBI exposed as a subversive threat to national security in 2004, having uncovered an “Explanatory Memorandum” written by MB leaders in 1991, which was a strategic plan to overthrow the U.S. government and impose Islamic Law (Sharia) on America. The Muslim Brotherhood is the largest and richest Muslim political organization in the world and has been operating in the U.S. for more than 30 years. Nearly every large Muslim organization in the United States is a front organization for the Brotherhood. This includes the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), and the Muslim Students’ Association (MSA).

The Muslim Brotherhood was established in Egypt in 1928 as a fundamentalist and revivalist organization to restore the Islam of the Koran and Sunna to Muslim countries and then the world. The Muslim Brotherhood motto is “Allah is our objective; the Prophet is our leader; the Koran is our law; Jihad is our way; dying in the way of Allah is our highest hope.”

The Brotherhood’s primary stated objective is to bring the whole world under Sharia (Islamic Law). They believe in traditional Islamic fundamentalist Jihad, holy war against all who resist Islam. So-called “spiritual” Jihad is a concept embraced by far more deceived non-Muslim academics than Muslim imams. To the Brotherhood and almost all Muslims, Jihad means to impose Islam and Islamic Law by the sword. The Muslim Brotherhood has basically the same religious and ideological tenets as jihadist terror organizations like al-Qaeda, Hamas, and Hezbollah. In fact, Hamas was created by the Brotherhood as a Palestinian terrorist organization, and al-Qaeda’s leadership and later that of ISIS have been heavily influenced by them. There is even a cooperative relationship between the Brotherhood and the Shiite Hezbollah terrorists sponsored by Iran.

The difference between the Muslim Brotherhood and the terrorists they sponsor is in strategy and tactics. The Brotherhood’s strategy is to build their organization quietly until they are certain that they can overcome non-Muslim nations by a final thrust of violence. The Brotherhood often builds a reputation for charity and civic concern, before they shed their benevolent disguise. They are wolves and not sheep. They make lavish use of the Islamic doctrine of Taqiyya (deception). Under this doctrine, blatant lies are permissible to deceive non-Muslims about the nature of Islam, Jihad, and Sharia. This may be used defensively or offensively.

Keith Ellison, a political power in the National Democrat Party and Attorney General of Minnesota, is a good example of rising Muslim Brotherhood power in the U.S. The Brotherhood often supports and collaborates with Black Lives Matter and Antifa in orchestrating protests that somehow turn into burning, looting, rioting, bullying, and murderous violence. George Soros is a frequent funder of politicians and front organizations that facilitate common goals of social chaos and lawless conduct associated with all three major subversive movements.

Joe Biden probably knows little about Islam, but his ignorance could mean the last of freedom and the American Republic He is only familiar with the fantasy Islam that has become doctrine in the Democrat Party and liberal establishment. His recent statements on Islam are so misguided as to present extreme dangers to American freedom and national security. His record of corruption in dealing with Ukraine and China are only the latest examples of career-long lack of fiduciary understanding and principle. He was once mentally sharp but now is in obvious decline. He is as weak and dangerous a presidential candidate as honest, informed, and sensible people can imagine. I still cannot believe he will stay on the ballot or if elected not be shoved aside quickly by his monstrously dishonest and radical neo-Marxist manipulators.

In this election, America is standing at the edge of colossal disaster. Trump and the Republicans are imperfect Knights of a wobbly Round Table, but they are standing on the side of freedom, law and order, and preserving the traditions that have continually, even if sometimes slowly, reached for the blessings of God on all our people.

Meanwhile, al-Biden has released his first TV ad directed at Muslim voters, quoting a hadith—saying of Muhammad. He believes this is wisdom, but quoting hadiths without knowing the context of Muhammad’s war against “infidels” is not wisdom. He has become the pathetic Duke of Dupes.

Americans desperately need to distinguish the Islam of liberal fantasy from the Islam of the Koran and Muhammad’s Sunna. To help in this, I recommend three concise books in order of brevity:

Lessons on the Foundations of Islam, by Bill Warner, 2016.

Islam and the Suicide of the West, by Luiz Sergio Solimeo, 2018.

Not Peace but a Sword, by Robert Spencer, 2013.

Hosea 4:6 “My people are destroyed for a lack of knowledge.” ESV