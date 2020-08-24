Biden and the 2020 Democrat Convention

Polished Words without a Commitment to Truth

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Fundamental Change for America.

I found the Democratic National Convention speakers an alarming harbinger for the survival of freedom and truth in America. First, they have almost uniformly embraced the radical cultural, economic, and political worldview of Marxism. Second, beneath thin layers of clichés and shallow bromides and generalities, the real substance of their smooth rhetoric is stunningly dishonest and rampant with outrageous distortions. Their words and phrases may be polished but are designed for emotional persuasion unchecked and unhindered by truth and unconnected to sound logic. Today’s crowds often praise the form of rhetoric without requiring truth and logic in the content. This casts a grim shadow on the future of our American Republic.

The outer shell of Joe Biden’s presidential nomination speech went surprisingly well in the technical points of rhetorical persuasion. However, the truth and logical connections of its content were not reassuring of wise and honest government to come. The text of Biden’s speech was 3,200 words, so I can only cover some key issues of distortion, omission, counterfactual claims, and breath-taking baloney in this short article.

The most appalling dishonesty is perhaps in the blatant omission of certain topics and issues by Biden, Kamala Harris, and the leading lights of the Democrat pantheon. The rioting, violence, economic devastation, and crime waves occurring in more than 20 Democrat governed cities went unmentioned as to their horror or any solutions. This is because there is a close Democrat Party political connection between the Marxist led and financed Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Antifa movements. In Portland, ordinary citizens are beaten unconscious by BLM and Antifa thugs. Mobs threaten confiscation of homes and even whole neighborhoods. The murder rate in Minneapolis is up 96 percent from last year. Many of these cities are calling for defunding of police departments to appease the mobs. Yet with their cities bleeding and burning, they oblige the BLM and Antifa bullies. Defunding police departments will soon be replaced by forming new police departments manned by the same BLM and Antifa thugs that are now terrifying citizens. It is unconscionable for a Presidential candidate to avoid such serious law and order issues. Ordered law is the first obligation of honest government.

While the Chinese-created coronavirus is taking a central place in Biden’s wildly dishonest distortions of Trump’s management of the coronavirus epidemic, the menace of China’s military and economic bullying is not mentioned. If Biden is elected, China will soon eclipse American economic and military power, and that will have tremendous unfortunate consequences. It was Biden who did not want to cut off travel between the U.S. and China, which probably saved tens of thousands of lives, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, yet Biden has the gall to blame Trump for 170,000 coronavirus deaths. What is more frightening is that Biden wants to make wearing masks outside the home mandatory in all states. He believes defeating the coronavirus should be an absolute priority over reviving the economy. His imbalance of priorities is mentally imbalanced. He would shut down the whole economy if “science” indicated it was necessary to wipe out the coronavirus. In this same speech, he promises to create jobs. This is an astonishing example of his lack of analytical and logical consistency. ‘Science” is the search for truth using appropriately effective methodologies. The latest “science” changes with new data and new methodologies. Science is not set in concrete, and our understanding of the coronavirus is changing with new data and new methods. Biden seems to have some serious misunderstandings about the infallibility of the latest “science.” Coupled with his failure to understand the necessity to balance coronavirus factors with other health factors and with economics, this does not reflect well on his intellectual judgment. In addition, there is great disparity between coronavirus frequencies among the states. To treat them all the same with a national demand for wearing face masks does not indicate common sense. It does resemble the Marxist ideology of coercive control.

Biden’s speech elaborated on a frequent lie that Biden and the left-leaning mainstream media keep repeating. This lie takes the form of omitting an important part of President Trump’s words following the violent protest events in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. The conflict was between legally authorized protesters rallying to prevent the statue of Robert E. Lee from being removed from the campus of the University of Virginia and bus-loads of organized courter-protesters, including Antifa and BLM. Here is the Biden transcript:

“Just a week ago yesterday was the third anniversary of the events in Charlottesville. Remember seeing those neo-Nazis and Klansmen and white supremacists coming out of the fields with lighted torches? Veins bulging? Spewing the same anti-Semitic bile heard across Europe in the '30s? Remember the violent clash that ensued between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it?”

“Remember what the president said?”

“There were quote, ‘very fine people on both sides.”

“It was a wake-up call for us as a country. And for me, a call to action. At that moment, I knew I'd have to run. My father taught us that silence was complicity. And I could not remain silent or complicit. At the time, I said we were in a battle for the soul of this nation. And we are.”

But here is what President Trump actually said, noting in bold print what Biden and his liberal media accomplices omitted.

"You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides. ... I saw the same pictures as you did. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name. ... So you know what, it's fine. You're changing history. You're changing culture. And you had people — and I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the White nationalists, because they should be condemned totally — but you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and White nationalists. Okay? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly. Now, in the other group also, you had some fine people. But you also had troublemakers, and you see them come with the black outfits and with the helmets and with the baseball bats. You had a lot of bad people in the other group."

A bit of background on the Charlottesville involvement of Black Lives Matter and Antifa is necessary to understand Trump’s perfectly accurate statement and Biden’s allegiance to the Leftist Party Line on Charlottesville, BLM, and Antifa.

The original lawful protesters, about 500 in number, who have been generally accused of various mischievous “right-wing” motivations by the media, had a legal permit for their protest rally, and a Judge had rejected the Charlottesville Council attempt to deny their right to assemble. A few of them—some of questionable authenticity—had been seen wearing or carrying Nazi symbols or wearing KKK dress, but all were lawfully assembled in Emancipation (formerly Lee) Park and peaceful.

It was, in fact, the Marxist inspired and endowed Antifa and Black Lives Matter bully-squads who made a peaceful rally or any speeches impossible and turned the day into street brawling. The Charlottesville Police made this almost inevitable by abandoning and exposing the lawful protestors to the wrath of Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists. Some of the lawful protestors on the “Right” were wearing protective headgear, carrying shields, and street-brawl type weapons, because of past police failures to protect citizens and public and private property. The auto-ramming death of a young woman by a 20-year-old alleged Neo-Nazi was tragic, but eye-witnesses and a close look at videos indicate his motivation was probably fear of being trapped in his car by club-wielding Antifa rather than planned terrorism.

The political ideology that had captured Charlottesville government sheds important light on the Charlottesville tragedy. Earlier that year, Michael Signer, the Democrat Mayor of Charlottesville, declared that he wanted Charlottesville to be a center of resistance to Trump’s plan to enforce immigration law in sanctuary cities. Signer blamed Trump for the violence in Charlottesville. Vice-Mayor Wes Bellamy was a Black Lives Matter leader, who had to resign his Albemarle School District teaching job because of vulgar and racist tweets. The shallow media virtue signaling on Charlottesville continues, although few of them seem to know or care about the relevant facts and underlying causes to make a useful social or moral judgment.

So now you know the background of Joe Biden’s favorite lie about Donald Trump, which also insults people who want their heritage protected from lawless bullies in BLM and Antifa and state and local government officials anxious to appease them.

The greater concern in this article is the prevalence of political dishonesty. It is by no means confined to the Democrat Party but seems now to rule that party firmly. They deserve voter wrath rather than votes.