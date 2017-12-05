Military/Veterans

Remembering Steve Zietz

American Legion Post 214 Charter Commander Steve Zietz

Born in Saginaw, MI, he was a son of Margaret Lucille Boorojian Zietz. Steve Zietz served our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. He thoroughly enjoyed the Men’s Prayer Group at First Baptist Church Simpsonville.

In addition to his spouse, Patti Savoie, Mr. Zietz is survived by two sons, Mike Zietz and his wife, Melinda, of Greer, and Chris Zietz of Greenville; three bonus-sons, Brian Savoie and his wife, Katie, of MO, Brandon Savoie and his wife, Rachel, of MI, and Robby Savoie and his wife, Meagan, of IL; six grandchildren, Brodie Zietz, Nolan Savoie, Ryland Savoie, Finley Savoie, Rory Savoie and Quinn Savoie; and two brothers, David Zietz and Matthew Zietz, both of CA.

A Memorial Service was held on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 3:00 PM at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC. Mr. Zietz was transported from Heritage Funeral Home to MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery by and on his son’s motorcycle for “one last ride” while accompanied by “The Defenders.” Mr.

Zietz’s family requested that those attending his service on Friday, October 27th please wear a red shirt in honor and recognition of “R.E.D. Shirt Friday” — Remembering Everyone Deployed.