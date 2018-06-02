Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. American Legion Post 214 of Taylors welcomed a very special guest Bob McLain (Bobby Mac) from WORD Talk Radio at their recent Post meeting. He spoke of his service with the CIA during the Vietnam War and his career in the radio and television business. He also discussed the candidates running for various offices in South Carolina.
Military/Veterans
Talk Show Host Speaks to American Legion Post
- By Tony Dunn
