Military/Veterans

American Legion's SC Boys State 2019

Boys State, a program of the American Legion, was held at Anderson University on Sunday, June 9th, 2019.

This year's participants learned the rights, privileges and responsibilities of franchised citizens. The training is objective and centers on the structure of city, county and state govenments.

Operated by students elected to various offices, Boys State activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law-enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, choruses and recreatoinal programs

American Legion Posts select high school juniors from their area to attend the state program. In most cases, individual expenses are paid by the sponsoring Post, a local business or another community-based organization.

After attending the Boys State program, certain selected members are sent to the national Boys State Nation.

Chaplain Jack Dorn, Larry Foster, 2nd Vice Commander John Banning, Sergeant at Arms Chris Baird and Adjutant Tony Dunn of American Legion Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 of Taylors visits Boys State held at Anderson University. - Banita Wells