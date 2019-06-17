Military/Veterans

Boys and Girls State In Columbia, SC

 

Members of American Legion Sponsored Boys and Girls State gather at South Carolina Capital steps to celebrate their week at Boys or Girls State and Graduation.
SC Governor Henry McMaster Governor of South Carolina speaks to members and guests of American Legion Boys and State at the foot of SC State Capital building on Friday morning on a mild Columbia Day.
On a warm Friday morning, Barrett Counterman, Palmetto Boys State newly elected Governor speaks to members of Boys and Girls State assembled on South Carolina's State Capital steps.
Mike Scruggs