Military/Veterans

Freedom Blast 2019

Thousands came out to Greer City Park to show their patriotism and support for our military and veterans with live entertainment.
Thousands came out to Greer City Park to show their patriotism and support for our military and veterans with live entertainment.
Major Rick Danner, Mayor of Greer since 1999 welcomed vistors to the annual Freedom Blast.
Major Rick Danner, Mayor of Greer since 1999 welcomed vistors to the annual Freedom Blast.
Uncle Sam made an appearance at Freedom Blast in Greer. He entertained adults and children.
Uncle Sam made an appearance at Freedom Blast in Greer. He entertained adults and children.
At Freedom Blast, held at City Park in Greer, SC, a Sergeant Eagle showed up to entertain visitors.
At Freedom Blast, held at City Park in Greer, SC, a Sergeant Eagle showed up to entertain visitors.
There was plenty entertainment for all. Children had a special area to burn off all that energy.
There was plenty entertainment for all. Children had a special area to burn off all that energy.
Hits: 12
You are not authorised to post comments.

Comments powered by CComment

0
0
0
s2smodern
Mike Scruggs