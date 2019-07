Military/Veterans

Visiting Museum of Military History

Visitors enjoy their tour of the Cecil D. Buchanan Museum of Military History with thousands of artifacts. The museum is located at American Legion Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 located at 3110 Wade Hamtpon Blvd., Taylors, SC. The museum is open Saturdays at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.. Admission is FREE.