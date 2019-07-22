Military/Veterans

Post 45 Inman Host Baseball Tournament

Jr American Legion Baseball

American Legion Department of SC Commander Walt Richardson prepares to render oath to American Legion Junior Baseball players at the Junior American Legion Tournament held in Inman, SC with Sr. Vice Commander/Finance Officer Charlie Tapp.

