Military/Veterans

Honoring Cecil Buchanan 50 Years Service

Cecil D. Buchanan was honored for his 50 years of service with theAmerican Legion. Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 Commander Jack Dorn presented Cecil with Certificate and Plaque at the monthly meeting held at Lee Road Methodist Church. - Photo Tony Dunn

Cecil D. Buchanan pictured just after receiving a certificate nad playe forhis 50 years of service to the American Legion. Pictured with Cecil, at left, Post 214 Adjutant Tony Dunn and his son David. - Stuart McClure