Military/Veterans

Rock Hill Post 34 Hosts 2nd Phase Oratorical

Isaac Jansen, representing James F. Daniel, Jr. American Legion Post 3 in Greenville, is congratulated by Rock Hill's Frank Roach American Legion Post #34 Commander Charles Swanger. Isaac was judged as the 1st place winner of the High School Oratorical Speech Contest Saturday, February 8th, 2020. The contestants had to give their opening oration not to exceed eight to ten minutes. The 2nd part of the contest was one of four Constiituional Amendments which were in sealed envelopes. Eachcontestant had five minutes to study and give a three to five minute oration on the Amendment that was pulled from the sealed envelope.The Amendment that was revealed was the 27th Amendment of the Constitution of Unites Statues. Isaac will represent Greenville American Legion Post 3 in the Oratorical Finals in Columbia, SC on Saturday, February 22nd.