Military/Veterans

Vietnamese New Year, The Year of the Rat

The Vietnamese New Year celebration was held at The Greenville Convention Center. 2020 is the year of the Rat.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 523 Color Guard prepare to present the Colors.

Presenting the United States and Vietnam Colors.

The Colors being presented.

Gifts and Lucky Money.

More gifts.

Presenting the Gift and Lucky Money.

The playing of "TAPS."

Chorus/Hop ca "Ly Ruou Mung."

Giving thanks to the Elders.

Poem/Cac em Hoc sinh Viet Ngu Tre Xanh Chua.

Lucky Money for the children.

Dragon Dance.

Watching Dancing Dragon.

Feeding the Dragon Lucky Money.

Haylie Guthrie feeding the Dragon Luck Money.

Dance - Mua "Nhur Hoa Mua Xuan" - Viet Ngu Tre Xanh.

Children Chorus - Thieu nhi hat "Be Chuc Tet".

Dance - Mua "Hanh Phuc Xuan Ngoi" - Thieu nur Hoi Thanh Duc Tin.

Children in traditional Costume.