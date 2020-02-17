Military/Veterans

Post 214 Display at February Gun Show

Gun Show DSC02501

Members of American Legion Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr., Post 214 greet visitors at Gun Show held at Greenville Convention Center, displaying war artifacts from the Cecil D. Buchanan Museum of Military History located at 3110 Wade Hampton Blvd.

Hits: 31
You are not authorised to post comments.

Comments powered by CComment

0
0
0
s2smodern
Mike Scruggs