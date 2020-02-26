Military/Veterans

82nd America Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Contest State Finals

Left to right: American Legion Department of South Carolina Commander Walt Richardson; Home-School Senior Post 3 sponsored Isaac Jansen who was judged the winner of the State High School Oratorical Contest on Saturday, February 22nd; Post 3 Oratorical Contest Chairman David Rogers; and American Legion Dept. of SC Oratorical Chairman Fred Timmons.

Left to right: Oratorical Contest 1st runner-up Jessica Scannell, runner-up Colin James Morris, Legionnaire from Post 193 in Chapin represented runner-up Paige MayLath who had to leave early and Isaac Jansen sponsored by Post 3 in Greenville who was judged the 1st place winner in the High School Oratorical Contest Finals.