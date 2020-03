Military/Veterans

Quilts of Valor Awarded

Wednesday evening at Greenville Library The Quilts of Valor Foundation Presented Quilts to 15 Veterans. Front row left to right First row Matt Adams, Robt Crombie, E. Alex Gephart, James Hood, James Kelly, Dale Michals, Bradley Roberts, Steven Shapiro. second row: Thomas Walsh, James Wakeste, Landon Thompson, Terry Taylor, Karen Sprinkle, Anthony Spearman.

Bradley Roberts a Navy Veteran injured while in service. Bradley is a member of american Legion Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 Taylors, S.C.