The History of the United States Space Force and the Space Force Hymn

WASHINGTON -- The United States Space Force (USSF) is the space operations service branch of the United States Armed Forces. The sixth and youngest branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, it was the first branch of the military established since the formation of the U.S. Air Force in 1947. The antecedent of the Space Force was the Air Force Space Command which was a major command of the U.S. Air Force. The Space Command was formed on September, 1982 with responsibility for space warfare operations. The National Defense Authorization Act for 2020 re-designated the Air Force Space Command as the U.S. Space Force, and established it as an independent branch of the U.S. Armed Forces on December 20, 2019.

The Space Force is directed by the Secretary of the Air Force, who reports to the Secretary of Defense and is appointed by the President with Senate confirmation. It is the smallest U.S. armed service within the Department of Defense. The most senior Space Force officer is the Chief of Space Operations, unless a Space Force officer also serves as either the chairman or vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The Chief of Space Operations exercises supervision over the Space Force's units and serves as one of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

On February 12, 2020, Rev. James F. Linzey, who served as a highly accomplished Air Force Captain, felt led by Almighty God to write the Space Force Hymn. He set his pen to paper the next day. On February 22, 2020, in Coffeyville, Kansas, he completed what became Creator of the Universe (The Space Force Hymn,)