Military/Veterans

Local Iconic Veteran Cecil D. Buchanan of Post 214 Goes to "Post Everlasting"

Greenville - Cecil D. Buchanan, 91, of Greenville went comfortably to be with the Lord on August 24, 2020 after declining health. The son of Charles Cleveland and Lucy Craft Buchanan, he was a native of Anderson, SC where he attended Boys High School. He graduated from Anderson College where he was the captain of the school's very first basketball team and then attended the University of South Carolina. He joined the Army and served his country during the Korean War.

Cecil D. Buchanan's son David Buchanan II, received the flag in memory of his father.

He went to work at IBM where he oversaw and managed the data processing unit for Winn-Dixie in New Orleans, LA. There, he and Mildred met their most special group of life-long friends that they travelled the world with through the decades. He returned to Greenville where he ran the data processing unit for Transit Homes, Inc. Later, he became the Greenville County Administrator and worked alongside County Council to implement County services. He obtained his realtor's license and eventually opened Cecil D. Buchanan Real Estate Company and ran that until his retirement.

Cecil served on the board at Boys Home of the South. He was an active member of the American Legion for over 50 years, where he ran the Greenville County Fair, the proceeds from which created college scholarships for deserving students. He was the impetus behind creating a local war museum to teach all people, but primarily school children, about the perils and hardships of war and to honor those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice. This museum now bears his name "Cecil D. Buchanan Museum of Military History" which is located at American Legion Post 214 in Taylors, SC, where he was a charter post member.

In 2013 he received the Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor given to a South Carolinian, presented by Ambassador David Wilkins on behalf of Governor Nikki Haley. Cecil was a Christ-follower and long-time member of Pendleton Street Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and on numerous committees. He later was a member of Earle Street Baptist Church until his death. He is pre-deceased by his loving wife of 67 years Mildred Chandler Buchanan. Surviving him are two sons; David Buchanan II (Judie) and Tim Buchanan (Catherine), three grandsons; Chip Buchanan (Emily), David Buchanan and Ashley Troutman, and one great grandson, Tripp Buchanan. Also surviving him is his close friend and constant companion Jean Smith, who kept him going these last 2 years.

Memorial services were held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Mackey on Century Dr. with Dr. Stephen Clyborne officiating. Burial was at Springwood Cemetery.