Post 214 Greets Visitors at the Recent Home & Garden Show

Members of American Legion Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 of Taylors, SC greet guest to Home & Garden Show. The veterans informed participants about the American Legion advantage of being a member and how the Legion members are still serving the country, state and community. American Legion Post 214 location is 3110 Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors, SC. Meetings are held 3rd Tuesday of the month. Meal 6 p.m. meeting 7p.m.